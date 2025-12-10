12/10/25: Overcast and Chilly at 53°F, Winds Up to 13 mph in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are overcast with a current temperature of 53.2°F and winds blowing at 13.2 mph. There is no precipitation being reported at this time.

Today’s weather, characterized by its peak temperature of 53.4°F and lows around 35.1°F in the morning, will likely maintain the overcast conditions through the daylight hours. Winds have reached up to 17 mph and there remains a minimal chance of precipitation at 9%.

Transitioning into tonight, the sky is expected to clear with the temperature expected to again dip to a low of 35.1°F. Wind speeds may decrease slightly but will still be noticeable at up to 14.5 mph. There is no precipitation forecasted for the night.

Residents can enjoy a clearer sky tonight following the cloudy day, and should prepare for cooler evening temperatures and persistent breezes.

Today’s Details

High
53°F
Low
35°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
61%
UV Index
3.1 (Moderate)
Precip
9% chance · 0 in
Now
53°F · feels 45°F
Sunrise
6:45am
Sunset
4:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 53°F 35°F Overcast
Thursday 42°F 26°F Overcast
Friday 54°F 35°F Overcast
Saturday 45°F 28°F Overcast
Sunday 27°F 16°F Partly cloudy
Monday 40°F 15°F Clear sky
Tuesday 45°F 26°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

