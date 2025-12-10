12/10/25: Overcast and Chilly at 53°F, Winds Up to 13 mph in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are overcast with a current temperature of 53.2°F and winds blowing at 13.2 mph. There is no precipitation being reported at this time.

Today’s weather, characterized by its peak temperature of 53.4°F and lows around 35.1°F in the morning, will likely maintain the overcast conditions through the daylight hours. Winds have reached up to 17 mph and there remains a minimal chance of precipitation at 9%.

Transitioning into tonight, the sky is expected to clear with the temperature expected to again dip to a low of 35.1°F. Wind speeds may decrease slightly but will still be noticeable at up to 14.5 mph. There is no precipitation forecasted for the night.

Residents can enjoy a clearer sky tonight following the cloudy day, and should prepare for cooler evening temperatures and persistent breezes.

Today’s Details High 53°F Low 35°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 61% UV Index 3.1 (Moderate) Precip 9% chance · 0 in Now 53°F · feels 45°F Sunrise 6:45am Sunset 4:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 53°F 35°F Overcast Thursday 42°F 26°F Overcast Friday 54°F 35°F Overcast Saturday 45°F 28°F Overcast Sunday 27°F 16°F Partly cloudy Monday 40°F 15°F Clear sky Tuesday 45°F 26°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

