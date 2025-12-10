12/10/25: Overcast and Chilly at 53°F, Winds Up to 13 mph in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are overcast with a current temperature of 53.2°F and winds blowing at 13.2 mph. There is no precipitation being reported at this time.
Today’s weather, characterized by its peak temperature of 53.4°F and lows around 35.1°F in the morning, will likely maintain the overcast conditions through the daylight hours. Winds have reached up to 17 mph and there remains a minimal chance of precipitation at 9%.
Transitioning into tonight, the sky is expected to clear with the temperature expected to again dip to a low of 35.1°F. Wind speeds may decrease slightly but will still be noticeable at up to 14.5 mph. There is no precipitation forecasted for the night.
Residents can enjoy a clearer sky tonight following the cloudy day, and should prepare for cooler evening temperatures and persistent breezes.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|53°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|42°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|54°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|45°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|27°F
|16°F
|Partly cloudy
|Monday
|40°F
|15°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|45°F
|26°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
