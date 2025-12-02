12/1/25: Slight Rain and Chilly at 38°F, Calm Winds Tonight in Rutherford County

By
Source Staff
-
0
46

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 37.6°F with slight rain and a light wind blowing at 4.1 mph. The recorded precipitation is 0.02 inches.

Earlier today, Rutherford County experienced cooler temperatures with a high of 42.4°F and a low of 28.2°F. The day was marked by slight rain with total precipitation reaching 0.15 inches, aligning closely with the forecasted 97% chance.

Moving into tonight, the temperature has dipped to the current low of 37.6°F. The area remains overcast with a continued high likelihood of rain, at a 97% chance of precipitation. Wind speeds are expected to be milder, peaking at up to 4.9 mph.

Residents should plan for continued wet conditions and overcast skies, maintaining cautious travel where necessary due to the ongoing light rainfall.

Today’s Details

High
42°F
Low
28°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
96%
UV Index
2.7 (Low)
Precip
97% chance · 0.15 in
Now
38°F · feels 33°F
Sunrise
6:37am
Sunset
4:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 42°F 28°F Rain: slight
Tuesday 38°F 29°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 38°F 29°F Overcast
Thursday 45°F 33°F Overcast
Friday 42°F 33°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 51°F 37°F Overcast
Sunday 47°F 37°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR