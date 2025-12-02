12/1/25: Slight Rain and Chilly at 38°F, Calm Winds Tonight in Rutherford County

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 37.6°F with slight rain and a light wind blowing at 4.1 mph. The recorded precipitation is 0.02 inches.

Earlier today, Rutherford County experienced cooler temperatures with a high of 42.4°F and a low of 28.2°F. The day was marked by slight rain with total precipitation reaching 0.15 inches, aligning closely with the forecasted 97% chance.

Moving into tonight, the temperature has dipped to the current low of 37.6°F. The area remains overcast with a continued high likelihood of rain, at a 97% chance of precipitation. Wind speeds are expected to be milder, peaking at up to 4.9 mph.

Residents should plan for continued wet conditions and overcast skies, maintaining cautious travel where necessary due to the ongoing light rainfall.

Today’s Details High 42°F Low 28°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 96% UV Index 2.7 (Low) Precip 97% chance · 0.15 in Now 38°F · feels 33°F Sunrise 6:37am Sunset 4:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 42°F 28°F Rain: slight Tuesday 38°F 29°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 38°F 29°F Overcast Thursday 45°F 33°F Overcast Friday 42°F 33°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 51°F 37°F Overcast Sunday 47°F 37°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email