12/1/25: Overcast Morning at 30°F, High of 46°F with Moderate Rain Expected

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 30°F. Winds are breezing at 7 mph and there is no precipitation at the moment.

Today, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 46.4°F with a significant chance of precipitation at 92%. Rainfall is expected to total approximately 0.21 inches, characterized as moderate rain throughout the day. Wind speeds will continue to be mild, reaching up to 8.3 mph.

Tonight, the overcast conditions will persist, and temperatures are anticipated to slightly increase to a low of 38.5°F. The likelihood of precipitation remains high at 92%, with consistent wind speeds up to 8.3 mph.

Residents should prepare for a damp and chilly day, ensuring appropriate attire and precautions for moderate rain. It is advisable to keep an umbrella close at hand to navigate through today’s rainy conditions effectively.

Today’s Details High 46°F Low 29°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 80% UV Index 2.6 (Low) Precip 92% chance · 0.21 in Now 30°F · feels 22°F Sunrise 6:37am Sunset 4:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 46°F 29°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 39°F 28°F Snow fall: moderate Wednesday 49°F 26°F Overcast Thursday 44°F 32°F Overcast Friday 44°F 32°F Overcast Saturday 53°F 43°F Drizzle: light Sunday 53°F 38°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email