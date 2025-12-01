12/1/25: Overcast Evening, Chilly at 39°F with Rain Earlier, Tonight Stays Cloudy

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features an overcast sky with a temperature of 38.5°F. Winds are light at 4.3 mph, with no precipitation currently reported.

Today’s temperature peaked at 42.4°F, and it dropped to a low of 28.2°F earlier in the day. Winds reached up to 8.6 mph, accompanied by moderate rain, yet total precipitation recorded was just 0.28 inches, despite a high precipitation probability of 97%.

Tonight, the overcast conditions are expected to persist. Temperatures are forecasted to dip slightly to a low of 36.9°F, with wind speeds continuing at a maximum of 8.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains high at 97%.

Residents should prepare for continued chilly and damp conditions into the night, with consistent cloud cover and potential rain. Stay updated on the latest weather forecasts and dress appropriately for the cool and wet conditions.

Today’s Details High 42°F Low 28°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 77% UV Index 2.7 (Low) Precip 97% chance · 0.28 in Now 38°F · feels 33°F Sunrise 6:37am Sunset 4:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 42°F 28°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 38°F 28°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 48°F 28°F Overcast Thursday 43°F 32°F Drizzle: light Friday 46°F 32°F Overcast Saturday 54°F 38°F Overcast Sunday 50°F 37°F Drizzle: light

