12/1/25: Overcast and Chilly at 43°F, Moderate Rain Expected Later

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 42.8°F. Wind speeds are mild at 1.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today’s temperature peaked at 43°F with winds reaching up to 7.9 mph. Despite the tranquil conditions this afternoon, the chance of precipitation stands at 98%, with moderate rain expected to accumulate a total of 0.14 inches.

Tonight, the overcast weather will continue, and temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 37.4°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, with maximum speeds up to 4.9 mph. The high chance of rain persists into the evening, maintaining a 98% probability.

Residents should anticipate steady rainfall throughout the evening and ensure proper precautions are taken to mitigate any inconvenience caused by wet conditions.

Today’s Details High 43°F Low 28°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 63% UV Index 2.7 (Low) Precip 98% chance · 0.14 in Now 43°F · feels 38°F Sunrise 6:37am Sunset 4:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 43°F 28°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 38°F 28°F Snow fall: moderate Wednesday 48°F 28°F Overcast Thursday 43°F 32°F Drizzle: light Friday 46°F 32°F Overcast Saturday 54°F 38°F Overcast Sunday 50°F 37°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

