12/1/25: Overcast and Chilly at 43°F, Moderate Rain Expected Later

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 42.8°F. Wind speeds are mild at 1.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.
Today’s temperature peaked at 43°F with winds reaching up to 7.9 mph. Despite the tranquil conditions this afternoon, the chance of precipitation stands at 98%, with moderate rain expected to accumulate a total of 0.14 inches.
Tonight, the overcast weather will continue, and temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 37.4°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, with maximum speeds up to 4.9 mph. The high chance of rain persists into the evening, maintaining a 98% probability.
Residents should anticipate steady rainfall throughout the evening and ensure proper precautions are taken to mitigate any inconvenience caused by wet conditions.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|43°F
|28°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|38°F
|28°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Wednesday
|48°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|43°F
|32°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|46°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|54°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|50°F
|37°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!