12/1/25: Overcast and Chilly at 43°F, Moderate Rain Expected Later

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 42.8°F. Wind speeds are mild at 1.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today’s temperature peaked at 43°F with winds reaching up to 7.9 mph. Despite the tranquil conditions this afternoon, the chance of precipitation stands at 98%, with moderate rain expected to accumulate a total of 0.14 inches.

Tonight, the overcast weather will continue, and temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 37.4°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, with maximum speeds up to 4.9 mph. The high chance of rain persists into the evening, maintaining a 98% probability.

Residents should anticipate steady rainfall throughout the evening and ensure proper precautions are taken to mitigate any inconvenience caused by wet conditions.

Today’s Details

High
43°F
Low
28°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
63%
UV Index
2.7 (Low)
Precip
98% chance · 0.14 in
Now
43°F · feels 38°F
Sunrise
6:37am
Sunset
4:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 43°F 28°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 38°F 28°F Snow fall: moderate
Wednesday 48°F 28°F Overcast
Thursday 43°F 32°F Drizzle: light
Friday 46°F 32°F Overcast
Saturday 54°F 38°F Overcast
Sunday 50°F 37°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

