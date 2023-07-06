11 Local Grads Continue Their Education at the U.S. Air Force Academy

photo from Middle Tennessee Air Force Academy Parents

The Middle Tennessee Air Force Academy Parents Club (MTAFAPC) is proud to announce 11 local high school graduates are continuing their education at the U.S. Air Force Academy. In- processing for the Class of 2027 was on June 28 at the Academy in Colorado Springs, Co., where these appointees begin their military and college career as Basic Cadets.

The United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) welcomed around 1,000 new appointees for the class of 2027.

The local graduates accepted into the USAFA class of 2027 include:

  1. Grace Buettner, Brentwood
  2. Anna Lindsley, Nashville
  3. Sean McVey, Nolensville
  4. Daniel O’Bryant, Columbia
  5. Chaimin Ryou, Hendersonville
  6. Rory Shedd, Thompson’s Station
  7. Jethro Steinke, Nolensville
  8. Christian Taylor, Mt. Juliet
  9. James Warmbrod, Nashville
  10. Garret Warner, Brentwood
  11. Dylan Winegar, Murfreesboro

