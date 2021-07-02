Here are 11 in-person fireworks displays taking place across Middle Tennessee.
1Murfreesboro
WHEN: Sunday, July 4
WHERE: Fountains at Gateway, 1500 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro
WHAT: The City of Murfreesboro is hosting “Celebration Under the Stars” on July 4th.
The community is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for picnicking on the grass at the Fountains beginning at 4:00 p.m. Live music featuring The Cleverlys will begin at 7:30 p.m. from the Fountains stage. The Cleverlys are a one-of-a kind comedy/music blend coming from the remote part of the Ozark Mountains, near Cane Spur, Arkansas.
The fireworks display by Pyro Shows will light up the sky at 9 p.m. For safety purposes, pets, alcoholic beverages, cooking grills and personal fireworks or sparklers are not permitted on the celebration site.
For more information, visit https://www.murfreesborotn.gov/1783/Parks-and-Recreation or follow Parks & Recreation on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MurfreesboroParksandRec.
2Smyrna
WHEN: Friday, July 2 fireworks begin around 8:45pm
WHERE: Lee Victory Recreation Park, 110 Sam Ridley Parkway East, sMYRNA
WHAT: Festivities begin at 5pm, featuring food vendors, games, children’s activities, and live music by the Missy Garnett Band. Inflatable playgrounds, as well as both playgrounds within Lee Victory Recreation Park, will be open for guests to enjoy. Smyrna Honor Guard’s presentation of the colors begins at 8:45pm; Missy Garnett will perform the National Anthem, followed by Pyro Show, Incorporated’s fireworks display.
Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food vendors will be onsite, but visitors may bring a picnic. For the safety of all guests, please note that grills and personal fireworks are not permitted.
Smyrna is adhering to the National Fire Protection Agency’s secured area requirements for a fireworks display. The following road closures will be in place at 8:30pm:
· Sam Ridley Parkway will be closed from US41/70S (Lowry Street) to Fitzhugh Drive
· Nolan Drive will be closed from the roundabout to Sam Ridley Parkway.
· Parking along the roads, shoulders, and marked safety areas is prohibited.
Parking will be available at Smyrna Event Center and Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center (SOAC). SOAC staff will have activities for guests and the restrooms will be open.
Up-to-date information will be available throughout the event on the Town’s social media platforms. Follow the Town of Smyrna on Facebook @townofsmyrnatn or Twitter @TownofSmyrnaTN.
3La Vergne
WHEN: July 4, fireworks at dark
WHERE: Veteran’s Memorial Park, 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, La Vergne
WHAT: Admission is free. Families are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs, as well as their own picnic dinners.
Visitors may also dine from a selection of food vendors that will be onsite. The spectacular fireworks show will begin at dusk
4Brentwood
WHEN: July 4th, 7 pm, fireworks after the show
WHERE: Crockett Park, 1500 Volunteer Parkway, Brentwood
WHAT: The City of Brentwood invites you to attend the annual Independence Day Celebration at the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater in Crockett Park from 7 pm to 10 pm on Sunday, July 4, 2021. New this year, Tim Akers and the Smoking Section will wow the crowd with their big band, disco, and jazz music. Admission is free thanks to our sponsors. Fireworks at 9 pm. Various food trucks will be onsite, so feel free to come early to get some dinner or a snack before and/or during the show. Bring chairs or a blanket to sit.
5Franklin on the 4th
WHEN: July 4th
WHERE: Downtown Franklin with Fireworks at Harlinsdale Farm
WHAT: The annual celebration will occur around the downtown square in Franklin. The event starts at 11:00 a.m. and live music starts at 12:00 p.m. and continues until 8:00 p.m. Afterwards, fireworks will be displayed at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm.
6Nashville
WHEN: July 4th
WHERE: Downtown Nashville, fireworks at 9 pm
WHAT: Celebrate Independence Day 2021 with headliner Brad Paisley during the FREE Let Freedom Sing Music City July 4th event in Downtown Nashville. This 4th of July will feature the largest fireworks show in Nashville history with the pyrotechnics synchronized to a live performance by the GRAMMY-winning Nashville Symphony.
7Mt Juliet
WHEN: July 4th, fireworks at 9 pm
WHERE: Circle P Ranch, 563 Main Street Mount Juliet
WHAT: Needham’s Nursery and Circle P Ranch are teaming up for the largest fireworks show on the 4th of July.
8Springfield
WHEN: July 4th, 9 pm
WHERE: Robertson County Fairgrounds, 4635 US-41, Springfield
WHAT: The City of Springfield’s Freedom Fest presented by Grace Baptist Church will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the Robertson County Fairgrounds. Admission and entertainment are free and open to the public. This event features delicious food, activities for kids of all ages, and live music.
9Nolensville
WHEN: July 3, fireworks at dusk
WHERE: Nolensville Park, 2310 Nolensville Park Rd, Nolensville
WHAT: The Star-Spangled Celebration will take place on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Nolensville Park from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. This celebration will incorporate food vendors, inflatables, activities for the family, live entertainment, and fireworks.
10Fairview
WHEN: Saturday, July 3rd, fireworks begin at 9pm
WHERE: Fairview City Hall, 7100 City Center Cir, Fairview
WHAT: Fairview is hosting its 10th Annual July 3rd Celebration. The event starts at 3pm and Rubiks Groove is set to take stage at 6pm with the best pop, rock, and hip hop from the 80’s & 90’s! There will be multiple food trucks on site and some fun activities for the kids too. So, bring your family and join us in celebrating our great nation on Saturday, July 3rd at 3pm.
11Cookeville
WHEN: July 4, 9 pm
WHERE: Putnam County Fairgrounds, 155 Fairground St, Cookeville
WHAT: The finale in the Red White & Boom concert comes at 7:30 when Cookeville’s own Jake Hoot takes the stage. The American Country singer and Season 17 Champion of The Voice has released a 5 song EP with 3 songs reaching the top 5 on the iTunes chart. Hoot has gone on to release several charitable tracks, “Tennessee Strong”, “Dangerous Thing,” & The Best Job I Ever Had” to name a few. Drawing inspiration from his childhood in the Dominican Republic, Hoot also released a cover of “La Bamba” from his debut EP which landed in the Top 10 on the iTunes Latin charts.
Admission and parking is FREE! Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music beginning at 4pm. Gates at the fairgrounds open at 3:30pm. Food trucks will serve up a variety of All-American foods from hometown vendors. “Be sure to come hungry,” Shelton said. Also, in a great community service collaboration, Cookeville Regional Medical Center, Putnam County Health Department, and Blood Assurance will have health and wellness information available as well as, offering Covid vaccinations and the ability to donate blood.
The music will be broadcast live on Lite Rock 95.9 Sunday afternoon for residents who may wish to remain out of the crowds.
One of the state’s biggest and best fireworks shows will launch at 9 pm for the Red, White and Boom climax. Choreographed to a special soundtrack by Pyro Shows of La Follette, the show will keep the family dazzled with plenty of surprises.