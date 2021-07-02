1 Murfreesboro

WHEN: Sunday, July 4

WHERE: Fountains at Gateway, 1500 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro

WHAT: The City of Murfreesboro is hosting “Celebration Under the Stars” on July 4th.

The community is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for picnicking on the grass at the Fountains beginning at 4:00 p.m. Live music featuring The Cleverlys will begin at 7:30 p.m. from the Fountains stage. The Cleverlys are a one-of-a kind comedy/music blend coming from the remote part of the Ozark Mountains, near Cane Spur, Arkansas.

The fireworks display by Pyro Shows will light up the sky at 9 p.m. For safety purposes, pets, alcoholic beverages, cooking grills and personal fireworks or sparklers are not permitted on the celebration site.

For more information, visit https://www.murfreesborotn.gov/1783/Parks-and-Recreation or follow Parks & Recreation on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MurfreesboroParksandRec.