11/9/25: Overcast Morning at 50°F, Light Drizzle Later with Highs Up to 55

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 50°F. Winds are currently blowing at 12 mph with no recorded precipitation.

Today’s forecast anticipates a high of 55.4°F and a low of 34°F. The winds are expected to increase slightly, reaching up to 14.8 mph. Though there is a slight chance of precipitation at 14%, the total expected precipitation is minimal at just 0.01 inches, with possible light drizzle later in the day.

Tonight, the skies will remain overcast as temperatures drop to the day’s low of 34°F. Wind speeds will be slightly less than during the day, with speeds up to 13.9 mph. Precipitation likelihood decreases to 6% through the night.

Residents should dress appropriately for cooler temperatures and carry an umbrella as a precaution against the potential light drizzle expected today.

Today’s Details

High
55°F
Low
34°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
74%
UV Index
2.6 (Low)
Precip
14% chance · 0.01 in
Now
50°F · feels 43°F
Sunrise
6:16am
Sunset
4:42pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 55°F 34°F Drizzle: light
Monday 33°F 26°F Snow fall: moderate
Tuesday 49°F 24°F Overcast
Wednesday 62°F 42°F Overcast
Thursday 60°F 41°F Overcast
Friday 68°F 42°F Mainly clear
Saturday 68°F 51°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

