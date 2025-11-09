11/9/25: Overcast Morning at 50°F, Light Drizzle Later with Highs Up to 55

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 50°F. Winds are currently blowing at 12 mph with no recorded precipitation.

Today’s forecast anticipates a high of 55.4°F and a low of 34°F. The winds are expected to increase slightly, reaching up to 14.8 mph. Though there is a slight chance of precipitation at 14%, the total expected precipitation is minimal at just 0.01 inches, with possible light drizzle later in the day.

Tonight, the skies will remain overcast as temperatures drop to the day’s low of 34°F. Wind speeds will be slightly less than during the day, with speeds up to 13.9 mph. Precipitation likelihood decreases to 6% through the night.

Residents should dress appropriately for cooler temperatures and carry an umbrella as a precaution against the potential light drizzle expected today.

Today’s Details High 55°F Low 34°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 74% UV Index 2.6 (Low) Precip 14% chance · 0.01 in Now 50°F · feels 43°F Sunrise 6:16am Sunset 4:42pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 55°F 34°F Drizzle: light Monday 33°F 26°F Snow fall: moderate Tuesday 49°F 24°F Overcast Wednesday 62°F 42°F Overcast Thursday 60°F 41°F Overcast Friday 68°F 42°F Mainly clear Saturday 68°F 51°F Overcast

