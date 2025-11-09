11/9/25: Overcast Morning at 50°F, Light Drizzle Later with Highs Up to 55

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 50°F. Winds are currently blowing at 12 mph with no recorded precipitation.
Today’s forecast anticipates a high of 55.4°F and a low of 34°F. The winds are expected to increase slightly, reaching up to 14.8 mph. Though there is a slight chance of precipitation at 14%, the total expected precipitation is minimal at just 0.01 inches, with possible light drizzle later in the day.
Tonight, the skies will remain overcast as temperatures drop to the day’s low of 34°F. Wind speeds will be slightly less than during the day, with speeds up to 13.9 mph. Precipitation likelihood decreases to 6% through the night.
Residents should dress appropriately for cooler temperatures and carry an umbrella as a precaution against the potential light drizzle expected today.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|55°F
|34°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|33°F
|26°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Tuesday
|49°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|62°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|60°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|68°F
|42°F
|Mainly clear
|Saturday
|68°F
|51°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
