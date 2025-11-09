11/9/25: Overcast Evening, Temp 42.3, Winds at 14.1 mph

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 42.3°F. Winds are blowing at a moderate pace of 14.1 mph, with no precipitation currently recorded.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 55.4°F and dipped to a low of 32.4°F. Winds peaked at 15.4 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained low at 14%. The day maintained an overcast sky with no significant rainfall, as total precipitation held at 0 inches.
Tonight, the forecast continues to show overcast conditions with temperatures expected to match today’s low of 32.4°F. Winds will be slightly calmer, reaching up to 14.7 mph. The probability of precipitation will decrease further to 5%.
Residents of Rutherford County can expect a cool and dry evening ahead with steady winds and consistently cloudy skies.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|55°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|35°F
|24°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Tuesday
|49°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|62°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|61°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|65°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|70°F
|52°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
