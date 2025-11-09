11/9/25: Overcast Evening, Temp 42.3, Winds at 14.1 mph

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 42.3°F. Winds are blowing at a moderate pace of 14.1 mph, with no precipitation currently recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 55.4°F and dipped to a low of 32.4°F. Winds peaked at 15.4 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained low at 14%. The day maintained an overcast sky with no significant rainfall, as total precipitation held at 0 inches.

Tonight, the forecast continues to show overcast conditions with temperatures expected to match today’s low of 32.4°F. Winds will be slightly calmer, reaching up to 14.7 mph. The probability of precipitation will decrease further to 5%.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect a cool and dry evening ahead with steady winds and consistently cloudy skies.

Today’s Details

High
55°F
Low
32°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
62%
UV Index
3.1 (Moderate)
Precip
14% chance · 0 in
Now
42°F · feels 32°F
Sunrise
6:16am
Sunset
4:42pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 55°F 32°F Overcast
Monday 35°F 24°F Snow fall: moderate
Tuesday 49°F 24°F Overcast
Wednesday 62°F 41°F Overcast
Thursday 61°F 42°F Overcast
Friday 65°F 47°F Overcast
Saturday 70°F 52°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

