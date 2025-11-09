11/9/25: Overcast and Chilly at 44°F, Winds Up to 13 mph, Light Drizzle Expected

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by overcast skies with a temperature of 44.1°F. Winds are blowing at 13 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.
Today’s temperature reached a high of 55.4°F, with light drizzle noted earlier, yet total precipitation has remained at 0 inches. Winds peaked at approximately 14.6 mph. The likelihood of further precipitation today stands at 14%.
Tonight, the forecast expects conditions to remain overcast with a low temperature projected at 34.5°F. Wind speeds may continue up to 13.8 mph, with a minimal precipitation chance of 4%.
Residents of Rutherford County can expect a continued pattern of mild winds and low precipitation rates into the evening.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|55°F
|35°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|35°F
|24°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Tuesday
|49°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|62°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|61°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|65°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|70°F
|52°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
