11/9/25: Overcast and Chilly at 44°F, Winds Up to 13 mph, Light Drizzle Expected

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by overcast skies with a temperature of 44.1°F. Winds are blowing at 13 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 55.4°F, with light drizzle noted earlier, yet total precipitation has remained at 0 inches. Winds peaked at approximately 14.6 mph. The likelihood of further precipitation today stands at 14%.

Tonight, the forecast expects conditions to remain overcast with a low temperature projected at 34.5°F. Wind speeds may continue up to 13.8 mph, with a minimal precipitation chance of 4%.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect a continued pattern of mild winds and low precipitation rates into the evening.

Today’s Details High 55°F Low 35°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 66% UV Index 3.1 (Moderate) Precip 14% chance · 0 in Now 44°F · feels 35°F Sunrise 6:16am Sunset 4:42pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 55°F 35°F Drizzle: light Monday 35°F 24°F Snow fall: moderate Tuesday 49°F 24°F Overcast Wednesday 62°F 41°F Overcast Thursday 61°F 42°F Overcast Friday 65°F 47°F Overcast Saturday 70°F 52°F Overcast

