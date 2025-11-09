11/9/25: Overcast and Chilly at 44°F, Winds Up to 13 mph, Light Drizzle Expected

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by overcast skies with a temperature of 44.1°F. Winds are blowing at 13 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 55.4°F, with light drizzle noted earlier, yet total precipitation has remained at 0 inches. Winds peaked at approximately 14.6 mph. The likelihood of further precipitation today stands at 14%.

Tonight, the forecast expects conditions to remain overcast with a low temperature projected at 34.5°F. Wind speeds may continue up to 13.8 mph, with a minimal precipitation chance of 4%.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect a continued pattern of mild winds and low precipitation rates into the evening.

Today’s Details

High
55°F
Low
35°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
66%
UV Index
3.1 (Moderate)
Precip
14% chance · 0 in
Now
44°F · feels 35°F
Sunrise
6:16am
Sunset
4:42pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 55°F 35°F Drizzle: light
Monday 35°F 24°F Snow fall: moderate
Tuesday 49°F 24°F Overcast
Wednesday 62°F 41°F Overcast
Thursday 61°F 42°F Overcast
Friday 65°F 47°F Overcast
Saturday 70°F 52°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

