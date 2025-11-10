11/9/25: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Chilly at 36.5 with Light Winds

By
Source Staff
-
0
40

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 36.5°F. Winds are currently blowing at 13.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 55.4°F before dropping to a low of 33.6°F. The sky was mostly overcast throughout the day, with wind speeds peaking at 15.4 mph. Despite a 14% chance of precipitation, no rainfall was recorded.

Tonight, the skies have cleared significantly, and it is expected to remain mainly clear going forward. Temperatures are anticipated to hover around the low of 33.6°F, with wind speeds decreasing slightly to up to 12.9 mph. The chance of precipitation continues to remain low at 6%.

Residents can enjoy the clear evening but may need to prepare for the colder temperatures near freezing point.

Today’s Details

High
55°F
Low
34°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
57%
UV Index
3.1 (Moderate)
Precip
14% chance · 0 in
Now
37°F · feels 26°F
Sunrise
6:16am
Sunset
4:42pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 55°F 34°F Overcast
Monday 34°F 24°F Overcast
Tuesday 47°F 23°F Overcast
Wednesday 61°F 40°F Overcast
Thursday 61°F 40°F Overcast
Friday 68°F 45°F Overcast
Saturday 70°F 53°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR