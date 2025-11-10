11/9/25: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Chilly at 36.5 with Light Winds

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 36.5°F. Winds are currently blowing at 13.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 55.4°F before dropping to a low of 33.6°F. The sky was mostly overcast throughout the day, with wind speeds peaking at 15.4 mph. Despite a 14% chance of precipitation, no rainfall was recorded.

Tonight, the skies have cleared significantly, and it is expected to remain mainly clear going forward. Temperatures are anticipated to hover around the low of 33.6°F, with wind speeds decreasing slightly to up to 12.9 mph. The chance of precipitation continues to remain low at 6%.

Residents can enjoy the clear evening but may need to prepare for the colder temperatures near freezing point.

Today’s Details High 55°F Low 34°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 57% UV Index 3.1 (Moderate) Precip 14% chance · 0 in Now 37°F · feels 26°F Sunrise 6:16am Sunset 4:42pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 55°F 34°F Overcast Monday 34°F 24°F Overcast Tuesday 47°F 23°F Overcast Wednesday 61°F 40°F Overcast Thursday 61°F 40°F Overcast Friday 68°F 45°F Overcast Saturday 70°F 53°F Overcast

