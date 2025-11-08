11/8/25: Fog Advisory in Rutherford Co., Visibility Under 0.25 Miles, 57°F

Dense Fog Advisory * WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

A Minor Dense Fog Advisory is currently in effect for all of Middle Tennessee, lasting until 9 AM CST this morning. The advisory warns of visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog, which could make driving conditions hazardous.

As of 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 57.7°F with a light wind moving at 1.4 mph. There has been no precipitation and the area is experiencing fog. Visibility is significantly reduced due to the dense fog, so residents are advised to exercise caution if traveling.

For the rest of today, the forecast predicts a high of 68.2°F with light winds reaching up to 5.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 5%, with an expected total of zero inches and conditions that may include light drizzle. By tonight, skies are expected to clear with a low temperature of 56.5°F. Wind conditions will continue at a similar pace, and the chance of precipitation diminishes further to 1%.

Drivers are urged to stay vigilant until the fog advisory lifts, and those heading out should allow extra time for travel and use headlights. Keep updated on weather conditions as visibility may improve earlier than predicted.

Today’s Details High 68°F Low 56°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 99% UV Index 4.1 (Moderate) Precip 5% chance · 0 in Now 58°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 6:15am Sunset 4:43pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 68°F 56°F Drizzle: light Sunday 56°F 31°F Overcast Monday 38°F 26°F Overcast Tuesday 49°F 24°F Overcast Wednesday 64°F 42°F Overcast Thursday 55°F 37°F Overcast Friday 61°F 38°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email