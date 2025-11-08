11/8/25: Clear Skies and Mild at 69°F with Light Winds

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 69.4°F and light winds at 1.2 mph. There is no precipitation currently.
Today’s high is forecasted to reach 70°F with a low of 55.4°F by tonight. Winds throughout the day are mild, peaking at around 5 mph, with a minimal chance of precipitation at 5%. The skies are expected to remain clear throughout the day, and similarly tonight the skies will stay clear with the temperature dropping to the planned low of 55.4°F and winds slightly decreasing to a maximum of 4.9 mph.
There are no weather alerts or advisories issued for the area, indicating stable conditions for the remainder of today and tonight. Residents can expect a calm and clear evening ahead.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|70°F
|55°F
|Fog
|Sunday
|56°F
|31°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Monday
|39°F
|26°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Tuesday
|49°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|63°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|61°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|67°F
|42°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
