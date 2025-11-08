11/8/25: Clear Skies and Mild at 69°F with Light Winds

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 69.4°F and light winds at 1.2 mph. There is no precipitation currently.

Today’s high is forecasted to reach 70°F with a low of 55.4°F by tonight. Winds throughout the day are mild, peaking at around 5 mph, with a minimal chance of precipitation at 5%. The skies are expected to remain clear throughout the day, and similarly tonight the skies will stay clear with the temperature dropping to the planned low of 55.4°F and winds slightly decreasing to a maximum of 4.9 mph.

There are no weather alerts or advisories issued for the area, indicating stable conditions for the remainder of today and tonight. Residents can expect a calm and clear evening ahead.

Today’s Details

High
70°F
Low
55°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
54%
UV Index
4.2 (Moderate)
Precip
5% chance · 0 in
Now
69°F · feels 69°F
Sunrise
6:15am
Sunset
4:43pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 70°F 55°F Fog
Sunday 56°F 31°F Snow fall: slight
Monday 39°F 26°F Snow fall: moderate
Tuesday 49°F 24°F Overcast
Wednesday 63°F 42°F Overcast
Thursday 61°F 43°F Overcast
Friday 67°F 42°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours

