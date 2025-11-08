11/8/25: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Nearing 64

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by a clear sky with a temperature of 63.7°F. The wind is mild at 4.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation observed.
Earlier today, the high reached 71.6°F, while the low was down to 55.8°F. The wind remained gentle throughout the day at speeds up to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation held at a minimal 5%.
Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with a low temperature forecast of 57.9°F. Winds will continue to be light with speeds reaching up to 5 mph, and the chance of precipitation will decrease slightly to 2%.
With the weather staying clear and calm, it continues to be an ideal evening for outdoor activities in Rutherford County.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|72°F
|56°F
|Fog
|Sunday
|57°F
|31°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Monday
|39°F
|26°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Tuesday
|49°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|63°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|61°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|67°F
|42°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!