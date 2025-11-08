11/8/25: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Nearing 64

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by a clear sky with a temperature of 63.7°F. The wind is mild at 4.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation observed.

Earlier today, the high reached 71.6°F, while the low was down to 55.8°F. The wind remained gentle throughout the day at speeds up to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation held at a minimal 5%.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with a low temperature forecast of 57.9°F. Winds will continue to be light with speeds reaching up to 5 mph, and the chance of precipitation will decrease slightly to 2%.

With the weather staying clear and calm, it continues to be an ideal evening for outdoor activities in Rutherford County.

Today’s Details

High
72°F
Low
56°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
67%
UV Index
4.2 (Moderate)
Precip
5% chance · 0 in
Now
64°F · feels 63°F
Sunrise
6:15am
Sunset
4:43pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 72°F 56°F Fog
Sunday 57°F 31°F Snow fall: slight
Monday 39°F 26°F Snow fall: moderate
Tuesday 49°F 24°F Overcast
Wednesday 63°F 42°F Overcast
Thursday 61°F 43°F Overcast
Friday 67°F 42°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours

