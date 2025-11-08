11/8/25: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Nearing 64

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by a clear sky with a temperature of 63.7°F. The wind is mild at 4.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation observed.

Earlier today, the high reached 71.6°F, while the low was down to 55.8°F. The wind remained gentle throughout the day at speeds up to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation held at a minimal 5%.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with a low temperature forecast of 57.9°F. Winds will continue to be light with speeds reaching up to 5 mph, and the chance of precipitation will decrease slightly to 2%.

With the weather staying clear and calm, it continues to be an ideal evening for outdoor activities in Rutherford County.

Today’s Details High 72°F Low 56°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 67% UV Index 4.2 (Moderate) Precip 5% chance · 0 in Now 64°F · feels 63°F Sunrise 6:15am Sunset 4:43pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 72°F 56°F Fog Sunday 57°F 31°F Snow fall: slight Monday 39°F 26°F Snow fall: moderate Tuesday 49°F 24°F Overcast Wednesday 63°F 42°F Overcast Thursday 61°F 43°F Overcast Friday 67°F 42°F Mainly clear

