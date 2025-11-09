11/8/25: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Cooling to 53°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 53.6°F. Winds are light, blowing at 3.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this evening.

Earlier today, the area experienced a mild day with a high of 71.6°F and a low reaching 52.7°F. Wind speeds topped out at 4.8 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained low at just 5%. Conditions were clear throughout the day with a brief period of fog.

Tonight, the forecast predicts continued clear skies with temperatures expected to maintain around the day’s low of 52.7°F. Winds will persist at a mild pace, up to 4.8 mph, and the precipitation probability is very low at 2%.

Residents can expect similar mild and clear weather conditions into the early hours of tomorrow, conducive to outdoor nighttime activities or early morning plans.

Today’s Details

High
72°F
Low
53°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
85%
UV Index
4.2 (Moderate)
Precip
5% chance · 0 in
Now
54°F · feels 52°F
Sunrise
6:15am
Sunset
4:43pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 72°F 53°F Fog
Sunday 55°F 34°F Snow fall: moderate
Monday 35°F 26°F Overcast
Tuesday 49°F 24°F Overcast
Wednesday 63°F 41°F Overcast
Thursday 64°F 45°F Overcast
Friday 72°F 47°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours

