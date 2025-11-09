11/8/25: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Cooling to 53°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 53.6°F. Winds are light, blowing at 3.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this evening.
Earlier today, the area experienced a mild day with a high of 71.6°F and a low reaching 52.7°F. Wind speeds topped out at 4.8 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained low at just 5%. Conditions were clear throughout the day with a brief period of fog.
Tonight, the forecast predicts continued clear skies with temperatures expected to maintain around the day’s low of 52.7°F. Winds will persist at a mild pace, up to 4.8 mph, and the precipitation probability is very low at 2%.
Residents can expect similar mild and clear weather conditions into the early hours of tomorrow, conducive to outdoor nighttime activities or early morning plans.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|72°F
|53°F
|Fog
|Sunday
|55°F
|34°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Monday
|35°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|49°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|63°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|64°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|72°F
|47°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
