11/7/25: Tornado Watch for Rutherford, Overcast Evening at 62°F, Rain Later

TORNADO WATCH 635 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 24 COUNTIES
IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE
BEDFORD CANNON CLAY COFFEE CUMBERLAND DE KALB FENTRESS GILES GRUNDY JACKSON LAWRENCE LEWIS MARSHALL MAURY OVERTON PICKETT PUTNAM RUTHERFORD SMITH VAN BUREN WARREN WAYNE WHITE WILSON
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLARDT, ALTAMONT, BYRDSTOWN, CARTHAGE, CELINA, CLIFTON, COALMONT, COLLINWOOD, COLUMBIA, COOKEVILLE, CROSSVILLE, GAINESBORO, GORDONSVILLE, HOHENWALD, JAMESTOWN, LA VERGNE, LAWRENCEBURG, LEBANON, LEWISBURG, LIVINGSTON, MANCHESTER, MCMINNVILLE, MOUNT JULIET, MURFREESBORO, PALMER, PULASKI, SHELBYVILLE, SMITHVILLE, SMYRNA, SOUTH CARTHAGE, SPARTA, SPENCER, TULLAHOMA, WAYNESBORO, AND WOODBURY.
A Moderate Tornado Watch remains in effect for Rutherford County and surrounding areas until 10 PM CST tonight. As of 9:30 PM, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 61.7°F and winds at 4.7 mph. There has been no precipitation tonight.
Earlier today, the high reached 72.5°F with winds up to 18.6 mph. Despite a 62% chance of rain, only moderate rain materialized, contributing to a total of 0.36 inches of rainfall. Tonight, the forecast predicts a continuation of moderate rain and a similar precipitation chance of 62%, with temperatures holding steady around a low of 59.9°F. Wind speeds may reach up to 18.6 mph.
Residents should remain cautious and follow safety guidelines due to the tornado watch. The alert includes 24 counties in Middle Tennessee, highlighting the need for preparedness across a significant region. Keep monitoring local updates and take necessary precautions until the warning period expires.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|73°F
|49°F
|Rain: moderate
|Saturday
|69°F
|54°F
|Fog
|Sunday
|56°F
|34°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|38°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|50°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|64°F
|42°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|59°F
|40°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
