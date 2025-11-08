11/7/25: Tornado Watch for Rutherford, Overcast Evening at 62°F, Rain Later

Tornado Watch

TORNADO WATCH 635 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 24 COUNTIES

IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

BEDFORD CANNON CLAY COFFEE CUMBERLAND DE KALB FENTRESS GILES GRUNDY JACKSON LAWRENCE LEWIS MARSHALL MAURY OVERTON PICKETT PUTNAM RUTHERFORD SMITH VAN BUREN WARREN WAYNE WHITE WILSON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLARDT, ALTAMONT, BYRDSTOWN, CARTHAGE, CELINA, CLIFTON, COALMONT, COLLINWOOD, COLUMBIA, COOKEVILLE, CROSSVILLE, GAINESBORO, GORDONSVILLE, HOHENWALD, JAMESTOWN, LA VERGNE, LAWRENCEBURG, LEBANON, LEWISBURG, LIVINGSTON, MANCHESTER, MCMINNVILLE, MOUNT JULIET, MURFREESBORO, PALMER, PULASKI, SHELBYVILLE, SMITHVILLE, SMYRNA, SOUTH CARTHAGE, SPARTA, SPENCER, TULLAHOMA, WAYNESBORO, AND WOODBURY.

From 2025-11-08T00:57:00+00:00 · until 2025-11-08T04:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Moderate Tornado Watch remains in effect for Rutherford County and surrounding areas until 10 PM CST tonight. As of 9:30 PM, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 61.7°F and winds at 4.7 mph. There has been no precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, the high reached 72.5°F with winds up to 18.6 mph. Despite a 62% chance of rain, only moderate rain materialized, contributing to a total of 0.36 inches of rainfall. Tonight, the forecast predicts a continuation of moderate rain and a similar precipitation chance of 62%, with temperatures holding steady around a low of 59.9°F. Wind speeds may reach up to 18.6 mph.

Residents should remain cautious and follow safety guidelines due to the tornado watch. The alert includes 24 counties in Middle Tennessee, highlighting the need for preparedness across a significant region. Keep monitoring local updates and take necessary precautions until the warning period expires.

Today’s Details

High
73°F
Low
49°F
Wind
19 mph
Humidity
94%
UV Index
3.7 (Moderate)
Precip
62% chance · 0.36 in
Now
62°F · feels 63°F
Sunrise
6:14am
Sunset
4:44pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 73°F 49°F Rain: moderate
Saturday 69°F 54°F Fog
Sunday 56°F 34°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 38°F 26°F Overcast
Tuesday 50°F 25°F Overcast
Wednesday 64°F 42°F Clear sky
Thursday 59°F 40°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

