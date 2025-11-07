11/7/25: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Rutherford County, Clear and 66°F

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

SVROHX

The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… Southeastern Davidson County in Middle Tennessee… Rutherford County in Middle Tennessee… East central Williamson County in Middle Tennessee… Southern Wilson County in Middle Tennessee…

* Until 600 PM CST.

* At 454 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Nolensville, or 12 miles east of Franklin, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include… Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Nolensville, Walterhill, Cedars Of Lebanon State Park, Lascassas, Milton, and Triune.

This includes the following highways… Interstate 24 between mile markers 60 and 83. Interstate 840 between mile markers 39 and 67.