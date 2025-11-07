11/7/25: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Rutherford County, Clear and 66°F

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

SVROHX

The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… Southeastern Davidson County in Middle Tennessee… Rutherford County in Middle Tennessee… East central Williamson County in Middle Tennessee… Southern Wilson County in Middle Tennessee…

* Until 600 PM CST.

* At 454 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Nolensville, or 12 miles east of Franklin, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include… Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Nolensville, Walterhill, Cedars Of Lebanon State Park, Lascassas, Milton, and Triune.

This includes the following highways… Interstate 24 between mile markers 60 and 83. Interstate 840 between mile markers 39 and 67.

From 2025-11-07T22:55:00+00:00 · until 2025-11-08T00:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN
Severe Thunderstorm Warning

At 507 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Smyrna, or near Murfreesboro, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include… Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Nolensville, Walterhill, Cedars Of Lebanon State Park, Lascassas, and Milton.

This includes the following highways… Interstate 24 between mile markers 65 and 83. Interstate 840 between mile markers 45 and 67.

From 2025-11-07T23:08:00+00:00 · until 2025-11-08T00:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN
Severe Thunderstorm Warning

At 523 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Walterhill, or 10 miles northeast of Murfreesboro, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include… Murfreesboro, Walterhill, Cedars Of Lebanon State Park, Lascassas, and Milton.

This includes the following highways… Interstate 24 between mile markers 74 and 81. Interstate 840 between mile markers 51 and 59.

From 2025-11-07T23:24:00+00:00 · until 2025-11-08T00:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN
Tornado Watch

TORNADO WATCH 635 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 26 COUNTIES

IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

BEDFORD CANNON CLAY COFFEE CUMBERLAND DE KALB FENTRESS GILES GRUNDY JACKSON LAWRENCE LEWIS MACON MARSHALL MAURY OVERTON PICKETT PUTNAM RUTHERFORD SMITH TROUSDALE VAN BUREN WARREN WAYNE WHITE WILSON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLARDT, ALTAMONT, BYRDSTOWN, CARTHAGE, CELINA, CLIFTON, COALMONT, COLLINWOOD, COLUMBIA, COOKEVILLE, CROSSVILLE, GAINESBORO, GORDONSVILLE, HARTSVILLE, HOHENWALD, JAMESTOWN, LA VERGNE, LAFAYETTE, LAWRENCEBURG, LEBANON, LEWISBURG, LIVINGSTON, MANCHESTER, MCMINNVILLE, MOUNT JULIET, MURFREESBORO, PALMER, PULASKI, SHELBYVILLE, SMITHVILLE, SMYRNA, SOUTH CARTHAGE, SPARTA, SPENCER, TULLAHOMA, WAYNESBORO, AND WOODBURY.

From 2025-11-07T23:15:00+00:00 · until 2025-11-08T04:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Rutherford County effective until 6:00 PM CST today. This alert also impacts neighboring regions including southeastern Davidson County, east central Williamson County, and southern Wilson County due to a severe thunderstorm located over Nolensville.

As of 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are currently clear with a temperature of 66.2°F and winds from the northeast at 13.1 mph. No precipitation has been recorded thus far.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 72.5°F and a low of 48.9°F with winds up to 17 mph. Despite a 64% chance of precipitation, only moderate rain showers contributed to a total rainfall of 0.15 inches.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 61.9°F with continued overcast skies. Winds will persist near 13 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains at 64%.

Residents should remain vigilant as the severe weather conditions may include high winds, heavy rainfall, and potential hail. A Moderate Tornado Watch is also in effect, indicating further possible escalations in weather severity. Please stay tuned to local weather channels for updates and adhere to all safety advisories issued by local authorities.

Today’s Details

High
73°F
Low
49°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
78%
UV Index
3.7 (Moderate)
Precip
64% chance · 0.15 in
Now
66°F · feels 64°F
Sunrise
6:14am
Sunset
4:44pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 73°F 49°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 68°F 54°F Fog
Sunday 55°F 33°F Overcast
Monday 40°F 25°F Overcast
Tuesday 51°F 26°F Overcast
Wednesday 64°F 43°F Overcast
Thursday 61°F 42°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

