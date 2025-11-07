11/7/25: Overcast with Moderate Showers and Highs up to 73

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 70.7°F with overcast conditions and winds blowing at 14.7 mph. There is no precipitation reported at this moment.

Today, Rutherford County witnessed a high of 72.5°F and a low of 48.9°F with wind speeds reaching up to 17 mph. Despite the dry conditions now, there has been a 69% chance of precipitation with a forecast total of 0.36 inches, anticipating moderate rain showers.

Tonight, the weather is expected to clear up with skies becoming mainly clear. Temperatures are predicted to drop to a low of 60.8°F, and winds will decrease to around 9.8 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains at 69%.

Residents of Rutherford County should continue to monitor local forecasts for any updates or changes to the weather conditions described.

Today’s Details

High
73°F
Low
49°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
66%
UV Index
3.7 (Moderate)
Precip
69% chance · 0.36 in
Now
71°F · feels 67°F
Sunrise
6:14am
Sunset
4:44pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 73°F 49°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 68°F 54°F Fog
Sunday 55°F 33°F Overcast
Monday 40°F 25°F Overcast
Tuesday 51°F 26°F Overcast
Wednesday 64°F 43°F Overcast
Thursday 61°F 42°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

