11/7/25: Overcast with Moderate Showers and Highs up to 73

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 70.7°F with overcast conditions and winds blowing at 14.7 mph. There is no precipitation reported at this moment.
Today, Rutherford County witnessed a high of 72.5°F and a low of 48.9°F with wind speeds reaching up to 17 mph. Despite the dry conditions now, there has been a 69% chance of precipitation with a forecast total of 0.36 inches, anticipating moderate rain showers.
Tonight, the weather is expected to clear up with skies becoming mainly clear. Temperatures are predicted to drop to a low of 60.8°F, and winds will decrease to around 9.8 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains at 69%.
Residents of Rutherford County should continue to monitor local forecasts for any updates or changes to the weather conditions described.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|73°F
|49°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|68°F
|54°F
|Fog
|Sunday
|55°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|40°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|51°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|64°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|61°F
|42°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
