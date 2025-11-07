11/7/25: Overcast Morning at 56°F, Heavy Rain Expected, High Near 71

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 56.3°F with an overcast sky. Winds are blowing at 10 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far this morning.

Today, residents can expect a high of 70.7°F and a low of 48.9°F. Wind speeds may increase to up to 16.5 mph. The chance of precipitation jumps to 63%, with an expected total of 0.97 inches of heavy rain forecast throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature will slightly rise, maintaining a low of 59.9°F. Conditions remain overcast, with wind speeds decreasing slightly to 9.7 mph. The probability of precipitation will persist at 63%.

Residents should prepare for significant rainfall today and carry appropriate rain gear while traveling. As always, caution is advised on roadways during heavy rain due to potential low visibility and wet conditions.

Today’s Details High 71°F Low 49°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 78% UV Index 2.4 (Low) Precip 63% chance · 0.97 in Now 56°F · feels 52°F Sunrise 6:14am Sunset 4:44pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 71°F 49°F Rain: heavy Saturday 68°F 50°F Fog Sunday 59°F 33°F Drizzle: light Monday 41°F 26°F Clear sky Tuesday 52°F 27°F Overcast Wednesday 65°F 42°F Overcast Thursday 61°F 44°F Overcast

