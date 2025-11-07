11/6/25: Severe Weather Alert: Heavy Precip Expected in Rutherford County Tonight

Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County Heavy precipitation (~1.79 in in 24h)

Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County: Heavy precipitation expected with approximately 1.79 inches of rainfall within the next 24 hours.

As of 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 53.6°F under clear skies, with a light breeze at 4.5 mph. No precipitation has been recorded at this time.

Today, Rutherford County experienced a high of 71.8°F and a low of 43°F. Winds reached up to 7 mph, with no fog or precipitation. Conditions remained clear throughout the day.

Tonight’s forecast promises similar conditions with clear skies. Temperatures are expected to hover around a low of 52.9°F, with wind speeds maintaining up to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains zero percent.

Residents should prepare for the imminent heavy rainfall as warned by the severe weather alert, likely impacting travel and outdoor activities. Consider securing outdoor items and staying updated on the latest weather advisories.

Today’s Details High 72°F Low 43°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 53% UV Index 4.4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 54°F · feels 49°F Sunrise 6:13am Sunset 4:45pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 72°F 43°F Fog Friday 70°F 51°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 68°F 50°F Drizzle: light Sunday 58°F 36°F Overcast Monday 42°F 28°F Clear sky Tuesday 51°F 26°F Overcast Wednesday 64°F 40°F Partly cloudy

