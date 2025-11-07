11/6/25: Severe Weather Alert: Heavy Precip Expected in Rutherford County Tonight

Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County

Heavy precipitation (~1.79 in in 24h)

Source: WeatherWrite

Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County: Heavy precipitation expected with approximately 1.79 inches of rainfall within the next 24 hours.

As of 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 53.6°F under clear skies, with a light breeze at 4.5 mph. No precipitation has been recorded at this time.

Today, Rutherford County experienced a high of 71.8°F and a low of 43°F. Winds reached up to 7 mph, with no fog or precipitation. Conditions remained clear throughout the day.

Tonight’s forecast promises similar conditions with clear skies. Temperatures are expected to hover around a low of 52.9°F, with wind speeds maintaining up to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains zero percent.

Residents should prepare for the imminent heavy rainfall as warned by the severe weather alert, likely impacting travel and outdoor activities. Consider securing outdoor items and staying updated on the latest weather advisories.

Today’s Details

High
72°F
Low
43°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
53%
UV Index
4.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
54°F · feels 49°F
Sunrise
6:13am
Sunset
4:45pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 72°F 43°F Fog
Friday 70°F 51°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 68°F 50°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 58°F 36°F Overcast
Monday 42°F 28°F Clear sky
Tuesday 51°F 26°F Overcast
Wednesday 64°F 40°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours

