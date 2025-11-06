11/6/25: Foggy Morning at 41°F, High of 70°F with Clear Night Ahead

By
Source Staff
-
0
34

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by fog with a temperature of 41.2°F. Winds are light at 1.1 mph, and there is no precipitation.

The forecast for today predicts a significant temperature rise up to a high of 69.6°F, with continued foggy conditions in the morning. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 41.7°F tonight. Wind speeds will potentially increase to 8.8 mph during the day, decreasing slightly to 6 mph by tonight. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%.

Tonight’s weather will see a clearing of the fog, leading to a clear sky. The temperature will be milder compared to this morning, with a low of 52.2°F expected.

Residents can expect a dry and comparatively warm day, suitable for outdoor activities once the early morning fog disperses.

Today’s Details

High
70°F
Low
42°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
100%
UV Index
4.4 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
41°F · feels 39°F
Sunrise
6:13am
Sunset
4:45pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 70°F 42°F Fog
Friday 71°F 49°F Overcast
Saturday 73°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 60°F 34°F Drizzle: light
Monday 42°F 27°F Mainly clear
Tuesday 50°F 26°F Partly cloudy
Wednesday 63°F 40°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR