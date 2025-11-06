11/6/25: Foggy Morning at 41°F, High of 70°F with Clear Night Ahead

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by fog with a temperature of 41.2°F. Winds are light at 1.1 mph, and there is no precipitation.
The forecast for today predicts a significant temperature rise up to a high of 69.6°F, with continued foggy conditions in the morning. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 41.7°F tonight. Wind speeds will potentially increase to 8.8 mph during the day, decreasing slightly to 6 mph by tonight. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%.
Tonight’s weather will see a clearing of the fog, leading to a clear sky. The temperature will be milder compared to this morning, with a low of 52.2°F expected.
Residents can expect a dry and comparatively warm day, suitable for outdoor activities once the early morning fog disperses.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|70°F
|42°F
|Fog
|Friday
|71°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|73°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|60°F
|34°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|42°F
|27°F
|Mainly clear
|Tuesday
|50°F
|26°F
|Partly cloudy
|Wednesday
|63°F
|40°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!