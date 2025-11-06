11/6/25: Foggy Morning at 41°F, High of 70°F with Clear Night Ahead

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by fog with a temperature of 41.2°F. Winds are light at 1.1 mph, and there is no precipitation.

The forecast for today predicts a significant temperature rise up to a high of 69.6°F, with continued foggy conditions in the morning. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 41.7°F tonight. Wind speeds will potentially increase to 8.8 mph during the day, decreasing slightly to 6 mph by tonight. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%.

Tonight’s weather will see a clearing of the fog, leading to a clear sky. The temperature will be milder compared to this morning, with a low of 52.2°F expected.

Residents can expect a dry and comparatively warm day, suitable for outdoor activities once the early morning fog disperses.

Today’s Details High 70°F Low 42°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 100% UV Index 4.4 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 41°F · feels 39°F Sunrise 6:13am Sunset 4:45pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 70°F 42°F Fog Friday 71°F 49°F Overcast Saturday 73°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 60°F 34°F Drizzle: light Monday 42°F 27°F Mainly clear Tuesday 50°F 26°F Partly cloudy Wednesday 63°F 40°F Partly cloudy

