11/6/25: Clear Sky and Temps Peaking at 72, Dipping to 43 by Morning

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 63.5°F. Winds are gentle at 5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today saw a high of 71.8°F with minimal wind reaching up to 7 mph. The morning started cool with a low at 43°F. Throughout the day, skies remained clear with zero chance of precipitation, following the same pattern of no fog or adverse weather conditions.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and temperatures are expected to stay mild with a low of 54.7°F. Winds will be light, peaking at 5.6 mph. There is no precipitation expected, maintaining dry conditions into the night.

Residents can enjoy a serene evening under clear skies with manageable temperatures and light breezes, ideal for outdoor evening activities.

Today’s Details

High
72°F
Low
43°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
36%
UV Index
4.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
64°F · feels 58°F
Sunrise
6:13am
Sunset
4:45pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 72°F 43°F Fog
Friday 71°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 74°F 53°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 59°F 34°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 42°F 28°F Clear sky
Tuesday 50°F 27°F Partly cloudy
Wednesday 64°F 40°F Clear sky

Next 24 Hours

