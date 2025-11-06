11/6/25: Clear Sky and 71°F in Rutherford County, No Rain Expected

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 71.1°F. Winds are gentle at 5.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Today’s forecast reached a high of 71.1°F with clear skies and lows are expected to drop to around 43°F. Winds have been mild throughout the day, peaking at 7 mph, and no precipitation was recorded. Conditions have remained clear without interruptions from fog or precipitation.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue in Rutherford County. The temperature is expected to be cooler with a low of 54°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, maintaining up to 6.5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, ensuring a dry and clear evening.

Residents can enjoy the stable and pleasant weather conditions without the need for any weather-related precautions tonight.

Today’s Details High 71°F Low 43°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 30% UV Index 4.4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 71°F · feels 66°F Sunrise 6:13am Sunset 4:45pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 71°F 43°F Fog Friday 71°F 52°F Overcast Saturday 74°F 53°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 59°F 34°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 42°F 28°F Clear sky Tuesday 50°F 27°F Partly cloudy Wednesday 64°F 40°F Clear sky

