11/6/25: Clear Sky and 71°F in Rutherford County, No Rain Expected

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 71.1°F. Winds are gentle at 5.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Today’s forecast reached a high of 71.1°F with clear skies and lows are expected to drop to around 43°F. Winds have been mild throughout the day, peaking at 7 mph, and no precipitation was recorded. Conditions have remained clear without interruptions from fog or precipitation.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue in Rutherford County. The temperature is expected to be cooler with a low of 54°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, maintaining up to 6.5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, ensuring a dry and clear evening.

Residents can enjoy the stable and pleasant weather conditions without the need for any weather-related precautions tonight.

Today’s Details

High
71°F
Low
43°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
30%
UV Index
4.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
71°F · feels 66°F
Sunrise
6:13am
Sunset
4:45pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 71°F 43°F Fog
Friday 71°F 52°F Overcast
Saturday 74°F 53°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 59°F 34°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 42°F 28°F Clear sky
Tuesday 50°F 27°F Partly cloudy
Wednesday 64°F 40°F Clear sky

Next 24 Hours

