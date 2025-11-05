11/5/25: Partly Cloudy and 73°F in Rutherford County, Wind 10.9 mph

At 2:57 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 73.2°F. Winds are blowing at a moderate pace of 10.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

For the remainder of the day, temperatures will approach a high near today’s peak at 74.5°F, with winds potentially reaching up to 11.6 mph. The conditions will remain largely dry and partly cloudy as the precipitation chances stand at zero percent.

Tonight, the skies will clear, leading to a forecast low of 53.4°F. Winds are expected to calm to around 4.8 mph. There continues to be no precipitation expected, ensuring a clear and cool night ahead.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect these calm and mild conditions to persist without any weather-related disruptions, as there are no weather alerts or warnings currently in effect.

Today’s Details High 74°F Low 47°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 34% UV Index 4.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 73°F · feels 67°F Sunrise 6:12am Sunset 4:46pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 74°F 47°F Partly cloudy Thursday 71°F 48°F Clear sky Friday 71°F 51°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 71°F 57°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 57°F 33°F Overcast Monday 43°F 27°F Clear sky Tuesday 51°F 27°F Clear sky

