11/5/25: Partly Cloudy and 73°F in Rutherford County, Wind 10.9 mph

By
Source Staff
-
0
6

At 2:57 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 73.2°F. Winds are blowing at a moderate pace of 10.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

For the remainder of the day, temperatures will approach a high near today’s peak at 74.5°F, with winds potentially reaching up to 11.6 mph. The conditions will remain largely dry and partly cloudy as the precipitation chances stand at zero percent.

Tonight, the skies will clear, leading to a forecast low of 53.4°F. Winds are expected to calm to around 4.8 mph. There continues to be no precipitation expected, ensuring a clear and cool night ahead.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect these calm and mild conditions to persist without any weather-related disruptions, as there are no weather alerts or warnings currently in effect.

Today’s Details

High
74°F
Low
47°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
34%
UV Index
4.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
73°F · feels 67°F
Sunrise
6:12am
Sunset
4:46pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 74°F 47°F Partly cloudy
Thursday 71°F 48°F Clear sky
Friday 71°F 51°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 71°F 57°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 57°F 33°F Overcast
Monday 43°F 27°F Clear sky
Tuesday 51°F 27°F Clear sky

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR