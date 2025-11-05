11/5/25: Clear Skies and 64.6°F in Rutherford, High of 70.7 Expected

At 10:00 AM in Rutherford County, the weather features clear skies with a current temperature of 64.6°F. The wind is blowing at 12 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

Today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 70.7°F with continued clear conditions. Winds may increase slightly up to 13.7 mph, but the chance of precipitation remains at 0%, meaning it will stay dry throughout the day. As the evening approaches, temperatures are forecast to drop to a low of 52°F tonight. The night will remain clear with significantly lighter winds, peaking around 4.9 mph.

Residents and visitors can enjoy these calm and clear weather conditions without interruption, as there are no official weather warnings in effect for today or tonight.

Today’s Details

High
71°F
Low
47°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
50%
UV Index
4.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 58°F
Sunrise
6:12am
Sunset
4:46pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 71°F 47°F Overcast
Thursday 69°F 46°F Clear sky
Friday 70°F 50°F Drizzle: dense
Saturday 71°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 56°F 33°F Overcast
Monday 44°F 25°F Clear sky
Tuesday 51°F 27°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours

