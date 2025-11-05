11/5/25: Clear Skies and 64.6°F in Rutherford, High of 70.7 Expected

At 10:00 AM in Rutherford County, the weather features clear skies with a current temperature of 64.6°F. The wind is blowing at 12 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

Today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 70.7°F with continued clear conditions. Winds may increase slightly up to 13.7 mph, but the chance of precipitation remains at 0%, meaning it will stay dry throughout the day. As the evening approaches, temperatures are forecast to drop to a low of 52°F tonight. The night will remain clear with significantly lighter winds, peaking around 4.9 mph.

Residents and visitors can enjoy these calm and clear weather conditions without interruption, as there are no official weather warnings in effect for today or tonight.

Today’s Details High 71°F Low 47°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 50% UV Index 4.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 65°F · feels 58°F Sunrise 6:12am Sunset 4:46pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 71°F 47°F Overcast Thursday 69°F 46°F Clear sky Friday 70°F 50°F Drizzle: dense Saturday 71°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 56°F 33°F Overcast Monday 44°F 25°F Clear sky Tuesday 51°F 27°F Mainly clear

