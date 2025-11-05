11/5/25: Clear Evening in Rutherford County with Temps at 66

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently clear with a temperature of 66°F. Winds are gentle at 5.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 75.2°F with partly cloudy skies. The lowest temperature measured today was 46.6°F in the early hours, and wind speeds peaked at 11.6 mph. Precipitation remained at zero inches throughout the day, in line with the zero percent chance forecasted.
Tonight, expect a continuation of clear skies. The temperature is anticipated to drop to a low of 56.1°F, with wind speeds slightly reducing to a maximum of 5.1 mph. There is no precipitation expected, maintaining dry conditions throughout the evening.
Residents of Rutherford County should enjoy a pleasant evening under clear skies with these stable weather conditions persisting into the night.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|75°F
|47°F
|Partly cloudy
|Thursday
|71°F
|49°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|71°F
|51°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|71°F
|57°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|57°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|43°F
|27°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|51°F
|27°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!