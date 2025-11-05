11/5/25: Clear Evening in Rutherford County with Temps at 66

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently clear with a temperature of 66°F. Winds are gentle at 5.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 75.2°F with partly cloudy skies. The lowest temperature measured today was 46.6°F in the early hours, and wind speeds peaked at 11.6 mph. Precipitation remained at zero inches throughout the day, in line with the zero percent chance forecasted.

Tonight, expect a continuation of clear skies. The temperature is anticipated to drop to a low of 56.1°F, with wind speeds slightly reducing to a maximum of 5.1 mph. There is no precipitation expected, maintaining dry conditions throughout the evening.

Residents of Rutherford County should enjoy a pleasant evening under clear skies with these stable weather conditions persisting into the night.

Today’s Details High 75°F Low 47°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 52% UV Index 4.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 66°F · feels 63°F Sunrise 6:12am Sunset 4:46pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 75°F 47°F Partly cloudy Thursday 71°F 49°F Clear sky Friday 71°F 51°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 71°F 57°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 57°F 33°F Overcast Monday 43°F 27°F Clear sky Tuesday 51°F 27°F Clear sky

