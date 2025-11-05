11/5/25: Clear Evening in Rutherford County with Temps at 66

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently clear with a temperature of 66°F. Winds are gentle at 5.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 75.2°F with partly cloudy skies. The lowest temperature measured today was 46.6°F in the early hours, and wind speeds peaked at 11.6 mph. Precipitation remained at zero inches throughout the day, in line with the zero percent chance forecasted.

Tonight, expect a continuation of clear skies. The temperature is anticipated to drop to a low of 56.1°F, with wind speeds slightly reducing to a maximum of 5.1 mph. There is no precipitation expected, maintaining dry conditions throughout the evening.

Residents of Rutherford County should enjoy a pleasant evening under clear skies with these stable weather conditions persisting into the night.

Today’s Details

High
75°F
Low
47°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
52%
UV Index
4.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
66°F · feels 63°F
Sunrise
6:12am
Sunset
4:46pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 75°F 47°F Partly cloudy
Thursday 71°F 49°F Clear sky
Friday 71°F 51°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 71°F 57°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 57°F 33°F Overcast
Monday 43°F 27°F Clear sky
Tuesday 51°F 27°F Clear sky

Next 24 Hours

