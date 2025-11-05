11/4/25: Rutherford County — Clear sky

At 10:00 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a current temperature of 51.6°F and a gentle breeze blowing at 6.3 mph. There is no precipitation reported at this time.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 70.2°F and a low of 37.4°F. Conditions were overcast during the day, but no precipitation occurred, and winds peaked at just 6.8 mph. As we move into tonight, the sky remains clear, and temperatures are expected to drop to a low of around 50.5°F, with wind speeds continuing up to 6.8 mph.

Looking ahead, the clear skies will continue into the early morning hours with no significant change in wind strength or direction. Temperatures will remain steady, providing a stable and calm night ahead.

Today’s Details High 70°F Low 37°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 80% UV Index 4.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 52°F · feels 48°F Sunrise 6:11am Sunset 4:47pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 70°F 37°F Overcast Wednesday 71°F 47°F Overcast Thursday 68°F 46°F Clear sky Friday 72°F 53°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 68°F 52°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 52°F 33°F Overcast Monday 44°F 26°F Partly cloudy

