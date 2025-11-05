11/4/25: Rutherford County — Clear sky

By
Source Staff
-
0
41

At 10:00 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a current temperature of 51.6°F and a gentle breeze blowing at 6.3 mph. There is no precipitation reported at this time.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 70.2°F and a low of 37.4°F. Conditions were overcast during the day, but no precipitation occurred, and winds peaked at just 6.8 mph. As we move into tonight, the sky remains clear, and temperatures are expected to drop to a low of around 50.5°F, with wind speeds continuing up to 6.8 mph.

Looking ahead, the clear skies will continue into the early morning hours with no significant change in wind strength or direction. Temperatures will remain steady, providing a stable and calm night ahead.

Today’s Details

High
70°F
Low
37°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
80%
UV Index
4.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
52°F · feels 48°F
Sunrise
6:11am
Sunset
4:47pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 70°F 37°F Overcast
Wednesday 71°F 47°F Overcast
Thursday 68°F 46°F Clear sky
Friday 72°F 53°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 68°F 52°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 52°F 33°F Overcast
Monday 44°F 26°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR