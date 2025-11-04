11/4/25: Clear Sky and 62°F in Rutherford County as Evening Sets In

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 62.4°F. Winds are light at 5.2 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 70.2°F with an overcast sky, while the low was recorded at 37.4°F. Winds throughout the day were consistent, peaking at 5.8 mph. There was a 0% chance of precipitation, aligning with the zero precipitation reported.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with minimal changes in conditions. The temperature will drop to a comfortable low of 52.3°F, and winds will remain steady at speeds up to 5.8 mph. The chance of precipitation stays at 0%, ensuring a dry evening ahead.

Prepare for another calm weather day ahead with similar conditions expected to continue without any significant changes. Observers should enjoy the clear skies and gentle breeze.

Today’s Details High 70°F Low 37°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 52% UV Index 4.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 62°F · feels 59°F Sunrise 6:11am Sunset 4:47pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 70°F 37°F Overcast Wednesday 70°F 49°F Overcast Thursday 70°F 45°F Fog Friday 69°F 54°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 69°F 53°F Drizzle: light Sunday 52°F 34°F Overcast Monday 44°F 26°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

