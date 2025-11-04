11/4/25: Clear Sky and 62°F in Rutherford County as Evening Sets In

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 62.4°F. Winds are light at 5.2 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.
Earlier today, the area reached a high of 70.2°F with an overcast sky, while the low was recorded at 37.4°F. Winds throughout the day were consistent, peaking at 5.8 mph. There was a 0% chance of precipitation, aligning with the zero precipitation reported.
Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with minimal changes in conditions. The temperature will drop to a comfortable low of 52.3°F, and winds will remain steady at speeds up to 5.8 mph. The chance of precipitation stays at 0%, ensuring a dry evening ahead.
Prepare for another calm weather day ahead with similar conditions expected to continue without any significant changes. Observers should enjoy the clear skies and gentle breeze.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|70°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|70°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|70°F
|45°F
|Fog
|Friday
|69°F
|54°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|69°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|52°F
|34°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|44°F
|26°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!