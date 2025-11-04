11/4/25: Clear Skies and Mild at 67°F in Rutherford County

At 2:55 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 67.3°F. Winds are mild at 6.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today’s temperature peaked at 67.6°F after a low of 37.4°F in the early morning. The skies have remained clear throughout the day, allowing for unobstructed sunshine. Evening conditions are predicted to stay clear, with the temperature dropping to a comfortable low of 49.6°F overnight. Winds will slightly decrease, maintaining speeds up to 5.8 mph.

Looking ahead, the weather is expected to remain stable with no precipitation forecast and continued clear skies tonight. Residents can enjoy a tranquil evening, ideal for any outdoor activities or night-time plans in the area.

Today’s Details

High
68°F
Low
37°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
43%
UV Index
4.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
67°F · feels 63°F
Sunrise
6:11am
Sunset
4:47pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 68°F 37°F Overcast
Wednesday 70°F 47°F Overcast
Thursday 70°F 45°F Fog
Friday 69°F 54°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 69°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 52°F 34°F Overcast
Monday 44°F 26°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours

