11/4/25: Clear Skies and Mild at 67°F in Rutherford County

At 2:55 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 67.3°F. Winds are mild at 6.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.
Today’s temperature peaked at 67.6°F after a low of 37.4°F in the early morning. The skies have remained clear throughout the day, allowing for unobstructed sunshine. Evening conditions are predicted to stay clear, with the temperature dropping to a comfortable low of 49.6°F overnight. Winds will slightly decrease, maintaining speeds up to 5.8 mph.
Looking ahead, the weather is expected to remain stable with no precipitation forecast and continued clear skies tonight. Residents can enjoy a tranquil evening, ideal for any outdoor activities or night-time plans in the area.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|68°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|70°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|70°F
|45°F
|Fog
|Friday
|69°F
|54°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|69°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|52°F
|34°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|44°F
|26°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
