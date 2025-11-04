11/4/25: Clear Morning at 38°F, High 63 Today with Clear Evening at 47

At 6:54 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 37.6°F with clear skies and a gentle breeze blowing at 3.3 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

As the day progresses, expect the temperature to climb to a high of 63.3°F. The skies will become overcast, but the chances of rain remain at zero percent. Winds will stay mild, peaking at around 5.7 mph. Tonight, the temperature will dip to a low of 47.1°F, but the skies will clear up again and the wind conditions will remain consistent with daytime speeds.

Residents of Rutherford County can enjoy a day of steady weather, suitable for outdoor activities given the clear skies and mild temperatures forecasted for most of the day and into the evening.

Today’s Details

High
63°F
Low
37°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
4.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
38°F · feels 33°F
Sunrise
6:11am
Sunset
4:47pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 63°F 37°F Overcast
Wednesday 69°F 46°F Overcast
Thursday 70°F 47°F Clear sky
Friday 71°F 55°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 72°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 61°F 40°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 45°F 29°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

