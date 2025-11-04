11/4/25: Clear Morning at 38°F, High 63 Today with Clear Evening at 47

At 6:54 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 37.6°F with clear skies and a gentle breeze blowing at 3.3 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded this morning.
As the day progresses, expect the temperature to climb to a high of 63.3°F. The skies will become overcast, but the chances of rain remain at zero percent. Winds will stay mild, peaking at around 5.7 mph. Tonight, the temperature will dip to a low of 47.1°F, but the skies will clear up again and the wind conditions will remain consistent with daytime speeds.
Residents of Rutherford County can enjoy a day of steady weather, suitable for outdoor activities given the clear skies and mild temperatures forecasted for most of the day and into the evening.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|63°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|69°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|70°F
|47°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|71°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|72°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|61°F
|40°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|45°F
|29°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
