11/30/25: Overcast Morning with a Chill at 43.5°F, Moderate Drizzle Expected

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 43.5°F. Winds are blowing at 8.9 mph with no precipitation recorded.

Today, the temperature in Rutherford County is expected to reach a high of 48.4°F and a low later tonight of 30.2°F. Wind speeds may increase up to 14.2 mph throughout the day. There is a mild chance of precipitation at 27%, with a total expected rainfall of 0.09 inches, likely manifesting as moderate drizzle.

Tonight, the sky will clear to partly cloudy conditions. The temperatures will drop to a low of 30.2°F, while wind speeds will diminish slightly, peaking around 10 mph. Precipitation chances will decrease to zero during the overnight hours.

Residents should plan for a slightly cooler day with potential brief drizzly conditions before a clearer and colder night sets in.

Today’s Details

High
48°F
Low
30°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
3.1 (Moderate)
Precip
27% chance · 0.09 in
Now
44°F · feels 38°F
Sunrise
6:36am
Sunset
4:32pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 48°F 30°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 47°F 30°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 39°F 32°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 48°F 26°F Overcast
Thursday 42°F 34°F Overcast
Friday 46°F 33°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 54°F 45°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

