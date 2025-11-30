11/30/25: Overcast Morning with a Chill at 43.5°F, Moderate Drizzle Expected

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 43.5°F. Winds are blowing at 8.9 mph with no precipitation recorded.

Today, the temperature in Rutherford County is expected to reach a high of 48.4°F and a low later tonight of 30.2°F. Wind speeds may increase up to 14.2 mph throughout the day. There is a mild chance of precipitation at 27%, with a total expected rainfall of 0.09 inches, likely manifesting as moderate drizzle.

Tonight, the sky will clear to partly cloudy conditions. The temperatures will drop to a low of 30.2°F, while wind speeds will diminish slightly, peaking around 10 mph. Precipitation chances will decrease to zero during the overnight hours.

Residents should plan for a slightly cooler day with potential brief drizzly conditions before a clearer and colder night sets in.

Today’s Details High 48°F Low 30°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 93% UV Index 3.1 (Moderate) Precip 27% chance · 0.09 in Now 44°F · feels 38°F Sunrise 6:36am Sunset 4:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 48°F 30°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 47°F 30°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 39°F 32°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 48°F 26°F Overcast Thursday 42°F 34°F Overcast Friday 46°F 33°F Drizzle: light Saturday 54°F 45°F Drizzle: light

