11/30/25: Overcast Morning with a Chill at 43.5°F, Moderate Drizzle Expected

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 43.5°F. Winds are blowing at 8.9 mph with no precipitation recorded.
Today, the temperature in Rutherford County is expected to reach a high of 48.4°F and a low later tonight of 30.2°F. Wind speeds may increase up to 14.2 mph throughout the day. There is a mild chance of precipitation at 27%, with a total expected rainfall of 0.09 inches, likely manifesting as moderate drizzle.
Tonight, the sky will clear to partly cloudy conditions. The temperatures will drop to a low of 30.2°F, while wind speeds will diminish slightly, peaking around 10 mph. Precipitation chances will decrease to zero during the overnight hours.
Residents should plan for a slightly cooler day with potential brief drizzly conditions before a clearer and colder night sets in.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|48°F
|30°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|47°F
|30°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|39°F
|32°F
|Rain: moderate
|Wednesday
|48°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|42°F
|34°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|46°F
|33°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|54°F
|45°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
