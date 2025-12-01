11/30/25: Overcast Evening With Chilly Temp at 31°F, Calm Winds

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 31.1°F with overcast skies and a 7.7 mph wind, while precipitation levels are at 0 inches. The conditions are expected to remain stable throughout the night with no additional precipitation expected.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 48.4°F and dipped to a low of 30.9°F. Winds reached speeds up to 14.2 mph. Although there was a 25% chance of precipitation, the total amount recorded was just 0.05 inches, accompanied by moderate drizzle throughout the day.

For tonight, the forecast predicts consistent overcast conditions with temperatures staying at a low of around 30.9°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, with gusts reaching up to 9.3 mph. No precipitation is anticipated tonight.

Residents should expect chilly and dry conditions for the remainder of the evening and into the early morning hours. Keep warm and travel safely if you need to be on the roads during these colder temperatures.

Today’s Details High 48°F Low 31°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 76% UV Index 2.7 (Low) Precip 25% chance · 0.05 in Now 31°F · feels 23°F Sunrise 6:36am Sunset 4:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 48°F 31°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 48°F 31°F Rain: slight Tuesday 40°F 28°F Snow fall: moderate Wednesday 49°F 26°F Overcast Thursday 43°F 36°F Overcast Friday 45°F 37°F Rain: slight Saturday 55°F 44°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email