11/30/25: Overcast and Chilly at 41°F, Drizzle Ending, Cooling Tonight

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 40.6°F. Winds are blowing at 7.1 mph with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today, temperatures reached a high of 48.4°F and are expected to drop to a low of 30.7°F tonight. Winds today peaked at 14.2 mph and there was a moderate drizzle, totaling a precipitation of 0.05 inches despite a low 25% chance of precipitation.

Tonight, conditions are expected to remain overcast with winds slowing to up to 9.9 mph. The temperature will steady at tonight’s low of 30.7°F. There is no precipitation expected for the remainder of the night.

Residents can expect a calm evening with stable weather conditions continuing into the night.

Today’s Details High 48°F Low 31°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 69% UV Index 2.9 (Low) Precip 25% chance · 0.05 in Now 41°F · feels 34°F Sunrise 6:36am Sunset 4:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 48°F 31°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 48°F 30°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 41°F 32°F Snow fall: moderate Wednesday 49°F 26°F Overcast Thursday 45°F 36°F Overcast Friday 44°F 37°F Drizzle: dense Saturday 51°F 44°F Overcast

