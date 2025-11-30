11/30/25: Overcast and Chilly at 41°F, Drizzle Ending, Cooling Tonight

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 40.6°F. Winds are blowing at 7.1 mph with no precipitation recorded at this time.
Today, temperatures reached a high of 48.4°F and are expected to drop to a low of 30.7°F tonight. Winds today peaked at 14.2 mph and there was a moderate drizzle, totaling a precipitation of 0.05 inches despite a low 25% chance of precipitation.
Tonight, conditions are expected to remain overcast with winds slowing to up to 9.9 mph. The temperature will steady at tonight’s low of 30.7°F. There is no precipitation expected for the remainder of the night.
Residents can expect a calm evening with stable weather conditions continuing into the night.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|48°F
|31°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|48°F
|30°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|41°F
|32°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Wednesday
|49°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|45°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|44°F
|37°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Saturday
|51°F
|44°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
