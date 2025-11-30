11/30/25: Overcast and Chilly at 41°F, Drizzle Ending, Cooling Tonight

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 40.6°F. Winds are blowing at 7.1 mph with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today, temperatures reached a high of 48.4°F and are expected to drop to a low of 30.7°F tonight. Winds today peaked at 14.2 mph and there was a moderate drizzle, totaling a precipitation of 0.05 inches despite a low 25% chance of precipitation.

Tonight, conditions are expected to remain overcast with winds slowing to up to 9.9 mph. The temperature will steady at tonight’s low of 30.7°F. There is no precipitation expected for the remainder of the night.

Residents can expect a calm evening with stable weather conditions continuing into the night.

Today’s Details

High
48°F
Low
31°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
69%
UV Index
2.9 (Low)
Precip
25% chance · 0.05 in
Now
41°F · feels 34°F
Sunrise
6:36am
Sunset
4:32pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 48°F 31°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 48°F 30°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 41°F 32°F Snow fall: moderate
Wednesday 49°F 26°F Overcast
Thursday 45°F 36°F Overcast
Friday 44°F 37°F Drizzle: dense
Saturday 51°F 44°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

