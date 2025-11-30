11/30/25: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temperature at 36 Degrees

By
Source Staff
-
0
39

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a current temperature of 36.1°F, and a light breeze blowing at 4.4 mph. There is no precipitation at this time.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 48.4°F and a low of 30.7°F, with moderate drizzle occurring despite the low 25% chance of precipitation. Winds reached up to 14.2 mph throughout the day, though today’s total precipitation amounted to only 0.05 inches.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain dry with an overcast sky. Temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 30.7°F, and winds will decrease, reaching speeds up to 10.7 mph. There is no chance of precipitation expected for the remainder of the evening.

Residents can expect calm weather to continue into the night with no significant changes or weather alerts issued for the area.

Today’s Details

High
48°F
Low
31°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
77%
UV Index
2.9 (Low)
Precip
25% chance · 0.05 in
Now
36°F · feels 30°F
Sunrise
6:36am
Sunset
4:32pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 48°F 31°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 48°F 31°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 41°F 32°F Snow fall: moderate
Wednesday 49°F 26°F Overcast
Thursday 45°F 36°F Overcast
Friday 44°F 37°F Drizzle: dense
Saturday 51°F 44°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR