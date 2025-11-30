11/30/25: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temperature at 36 Degrees

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a current temperature of 36.1°F, and a light breeze blowing at 4.4 mph. There is no precipitation at this time.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 48.4°F and a low of 30.7°F, with moderate drizzle occurring despite the low 25% chance of precipitation. Winds reached up to 14.2 mph throughout the day, though today’s total precipitation amounted to only 0.05 inches.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain dry with an overcast sky. Temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 30.7°F, and winds will decrease, reaching speeds up to 10.7 mph. There is no chance of precipitation expected for the remainder of the evening.

Residents can expect calm weather to continue into the night with no significant changes or weather alerts issued for the area.

Today’s Details High 48°F Low 31°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 77% UV Index 2.9 (Low) Precip 25% chance · 0.05 in Now 36°F · feels 30°F Sunrise 6:36am Sunset 4:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 48°F 31°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 48°F 31°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 41°F 32°F Snow fall: moderate Wednesday 49°F 26°F Overcast Thursday 45°F 36°F Overcast Friday 44°F 37°F Drizzle: dense Saturday 51°F 44°F Overcast

