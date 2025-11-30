11/30/25: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temperature at 36 Degrees

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a current temperature of 36.1°F, and a light breeze blowing at 4.4 mph. There is no precipitation at this time.
Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 48.4°F and a low of 30.7°F, with moderate drizzle occurring despite the low 25% chance of precipitation. Winds reached up to 14.2 mph throughout the day, though today’s total precipitation amounted to only 0.05 inches.
Tonight, the weather is expected to remain dry with an overcast sky. Temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 30.7°F, and winds will decrease, reaching speeds up to 10.7 mph. There is no chance of precipitation expected for the remainder of the evening.
Residents can expect calm weather to continue into the night with no significant changes or weather alerts issued for the area.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|48°F
|31°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|48°F
|31°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|41°F
|32°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Wednesday
|49°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|45°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|44°F
|37°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Saturday
|51°F
|44°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
