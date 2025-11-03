11/3/25: Dense Fog Advisory in Rutherford County, 41°F and Clearing Later

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
A Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee, including Rutherford County, until 9 AM CST today. Visibility may be reduced to one quarter mile or less, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.
Currently, in Rutherford County, the temperature is 41.5°F with light winds at 3.9 mph, and there is no precipitation. Dense fog is causing significantly reduced visibility.
Today, the temperature will reach a high of 54.9°F with continued light winds up to 4.9 mph. No precipitation is expected, and foggy conditions will persist through the morning. The temperature will reach the lowest point at 41.5°F early today.
Tonight, the sky will clear with a low of 42.4°F and winds remaining light up to 3.9 mph. There is no chance of precipitation.
Motorists are advised to drive with caution due to reduced visibility from the fog until the advisory ends.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|55°F
|42°F
|Fog
|Tuesday
|62°F
|38°F
|Fog
|Wednesday
|70°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|70°F
|48°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|72°F
|55°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|67°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|55°F
|37°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
