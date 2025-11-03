11/3/25: Dense Fog Advisory in Rutherford County, 41°F and Clearing Later

Dense Fog Advisory * WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

A Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee, including Rutherford County, until 9 AM CST today. Visibility may be reduced to one quarter mile or less, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Currently, in Rutherford County, the temperature is 41.5°F with light winds at 3.9 mph, and there is no precipitation. Dense fog is causing significantly reduced visibility.

Today, the temperature will reach a high of 54.9°F with continued light winds up to 4.9 mph. No precipitation is expected, and foggy conditions will persist through the morning. The temperature will reach the lowest point at 41.5°F early today.

Tonight, the sky will clear with a low of 42.4°F and winds remaining light up to 3.9 mph. There is no chance of precipitation.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution due to reduced visibility from the fog until the advisory ends.

Today’s Details High 55°F Low 42°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 100% UV Index 4.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 42°F · feels 38°F Sunrise 6:10am Sunset 4:47pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 55°F 42°F Fog Tuesday 62°F 38°F Fog Wednesday 70°F 47°F Overcast Thursday 70°F 48°F Clear sky Friday 72°F 55°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 67°F 49°F Overcast Sunday 55°F 37°F Overcast

