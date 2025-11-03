11/3/25: Clear Sky and High of 55.8 in Rutherford County

At 2:55 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 55.8°F. Winds are moderate, blowing at 5.5 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Today’s temperature peaked at the current 55.8°F with a low of 41.2°F early in the day. Winds throughout the day reached up to 5.5 mph, and there was no precipitation. The sky remained clear, contributing to the crisp weather conditions.

Tonight, residents of Rutherford County can expect continued clear skies, with the temperature dropping slightly to a forecasted low of 43.9°F. Wind speeds are predicted to decrease to around 4.5 mph, maintaining calm conditions into the night.

Overall, the weather in Rutherford County is set to remain stable with no significant changes or weather warnings impacting the area through tonight. Residents can enjoy a tranquil evening under clear skies.

Today’s Details

High
56°F
Low
41°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
59%
UV Index
4.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
56°F · feels 51°F
Sunrise
6:10am
Sunset
4:47pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 56°F 41°F Fog
Tuesday 63°F 39°F Overcast
Wednesday 69°F 46°F Overcast
Thursday 69°F 47°F Clear sky
Friday 72°F 54°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 68°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 56°F 34°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

