11/3/25: Clear Sky and High of 55.8 in Rutherford County

At 2:55 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 55.8°F. Winds are moderate, blowing at 5.5 mph, with no precipitation recorded.
Today’s temperature peaked at the current 55.8°F with a low of 41.2°F early in the day. Winds throughout the day reached up to 5.5 mph, and there was no precipitation. The sky remained clear, contributing to the crisp weather conditions.
Tonight, residents of Rutherford County can expect continued clear skies, with the temperature dropping slightly to a forecasted low of 43.9°F. Wind speeds are predicted to decrease to around 4.5 mph, maintaining calm conditions into the night.
Overall, the weather in Rutherford County is set to remain stable with no significant changes or weather warnings impacting the area through tonight. Residents can enjoy a tranquil evening under clear skies.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|56°F
|41°F
|Fog
|Tuesday
|63°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|69°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|69°F
|47°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|72°F
|54°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|68°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|56°F
|34°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!