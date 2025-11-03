11/3/25: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temperature Holds at 52

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 52°F. Wind speeds are mild at 4.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 58.5°F with lows around 41.2°F. Winds reached up to 5.2 mph, and there was no fog reported. The total precipitation for the day remained at zero inches, maintaining clear and dry conditions throughout.
Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with temperatures dipping slightly to a low of 45.1°F. Winds are anticipated to remain steady at speeds up to 5.2 mph. The chance of precipitation will continue to be nonexistent.
Overall, the weather in Rutherford County remains mild and clear as we go into the evening and overnight hours.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|58°F
|41°F
|Fog
|Tuesday
|63°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|69°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|69°F
|47°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|72°F
|54°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|68°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|56°F
|34°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
