11/3/25: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temperature Holds at 52

By
Source Staff
-
0
47

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 52°F. Wind speeds are mild at 4.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 58.5°F with lows around 41.2°F. Winds reached up to 5.2 mph, and there was no fog reported. The total precipitation for the day remained at zero inches, maintaining clear and dry conditions throughout.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with temperatures dipping slightly to a low of 45.1°F. Winds are anticipated to remain steady at speeds up to 5.2 mph. The chance of precipitation will continue to be nonexistent.

Overall, the weather in Rutherford County remains mild and clear as we go into the evening and overnight hours.

Today’s Details

High
58°F
Low
41°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
72%
UV Index
4.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
52°F · feels 48°F
Sunrise
6:10am
Sunset
4:47pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 58°F 41°F Fog
Tuesday 63°F 41°F Overcast
Wednesday 69°F 46°F Overcast
Thursday 69°F 47°F Clear sky
Friday 72°F 54°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 68°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 56°F 34°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR