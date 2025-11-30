11/29/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Winds to 17.5 mph, Cool at 48.9°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 48.9°F. Winds are blowing at 16.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this evening.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 52.9°F after a low of 23.2°F in the morning. The wind velocity peaked at 17.5 mph, and despite a 29% chance of precipitation, no rainfall occurred. The skies remained consistently overcast throughout the day.

Looking ahead to tonight, the overcast conditions will continue, with temperatures expected to maintain near the current level, dropping slightly to a low of 47.7°F. Winds could reach up to 17.5 mph again, with the chance of precipitation holding steady at 29%.

Residents should prepare for continued breezy and cloudy conditions into the night but can expect no significant changes in weather patterns or any immediate weather alerts.

Today’s Details

High
53°F
Low
23°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
27%
UV Index
3 (Moderate)
Precip
29% chance · 0 in
Now
49°F · feels 37°F
Sunrise
6:35am
Sunset
4:32pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 53°F 23°F Overcast
Sunday 49°F 28°F Drizzle: light
Monday 47°F 24°F Rain: slight
Tuesday 40°F 28°F Rain: slight
Wednesday 49°F 26°F Partly cloudy
Thursday 46°F 32°F Overcast
Friday 41°F 32°F Freezing drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

