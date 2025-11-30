11/29/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Winds to 17.5 mph, Cool at 48.9°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 48.9°F. Winds are blowing at 16.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this evening.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 52.9°F after a low of 23.2°F in the morning. The wind velocity peaked at 17.5 mph, and despite a 29% chance of precipitation, no rainfall occurred. The skies remained consistently overcast throughout the day.

Looking ahead to tonight, the overcast conditions will continue, with temperatures expected to maintain near the current level, dropping slightly to a low of 47.7°F. Winds could reach up to 17.5 mph again, with the chance of precipitation holding steady at 29%.

Residents should prepare for continued breezy and cloudy conditions into the night but can expect no significant changes in weather patterns or any immediate weather alerts.

Today’s Details High 53°F Low 23°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 27% UV Index 3 (Moderate) Precip 29% chance · 0 in Now 49°F · feels 37°F Sunrise 6:35am Sunset 4:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 53°F 23°F Overcast Sunday 49°F 28°F Drizzle: light Monday 47°F 24°F Rain: slight Tuesday 40°F 28°F Rain: slight Wednesday 49°F 26°F Partly cloudy Thursday 46°F 32°F Overcast Friday 41°F 32°F Freezing drizzle: light

