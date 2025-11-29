11/29/25: Overcast and Cool, High 52.9, Winds Up to 18.8 mph

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current weather conditions include an overcast sky with a temperature of 48.7°F. Winds are blowing at a steady 10.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 52.9°F and dropped to a low of 23.2°F. The wind speeds peaked at 18.8 mph. Despite a 16% chance of precipitation, only a light drizzle occurred, amounting to a total of 0.01 inches of rainfall.
For tonight, the weather will remain overcast with temperatures expected to lower to around 46°F. Wind speeds will continue to be strong, potentially reaching up to 18.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 16%.
Residents should expect similar overcast conditions to persist into the night, with no significant changes in weather patterns or temperature expected. Stay prepared for breezy conditions if planning any outdoor activities this evening.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|53°F
|23°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|46°F
|29°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|48°F
|28°F
|Rain: slight
|Tuesday
|39°F
|28°F
|Rain: slight
|Wednesday
|49°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|51°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|52°F
|43°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
