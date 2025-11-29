11/29/25: Overcast and Cool, High 52.9, Winds Up to 18.8 mph

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current weather conditions include an overcast sky with a temperature of 48.7°F. Winds are blowing at a steady 10.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 52.9°F and dropped to a low of 23.2°F. The wind speeds peaked at 18.8 mph. Despite a 16% chance of precipitation, only a light drizzle occurred, amounting to a total of 0.01 inches of rainfall.

For tonight, the weather will remain overcast with temperatures expected to lower to around 46°F. Wind speeds will continue to be strong, potentially reaching up to 18.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 16%.

Residents should expect similar overcast conditions to persist into the night, with no significant changes in weather patterns or temperature expected. Stay prepared for breezy conditions if planning any outdoor activities this evening.

Today’s Details High 53°F Low 23°F Wind 19 mph Humidity 30% UV Index 3 (Moderate) Precip 16% chance · 0.01 in Now 49°F · feels 39°F Sunrise 6:35am Sunset 4:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 53°F 23°F Drizzle: light Sunday 46°F 29°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 48°F 28°F Rain: slight Tuesday 39°F 28°F Rain: slight Wednesday 49°F 27°F Overcast Thursday 51°F 41°F Overcast Friday 52°F 43°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email