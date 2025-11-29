11/29/25: Overcast and Cool at 53°F, Light Drizzle, Winds to 21 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 53.1°F. Winds are blowing at a speed of 14.4 mph, with no precipitation currently being recorded.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 53.4°F and is expected to drop to a low of 23.2°F tonight. Winds could reach speeds of up to 21.3 mph. Despite the overcast skies, the chance of precipitation remains low at 15%, with only a light drizzle reported.

Tonight, the forecast remains similar with overcast conditions continuing. Temperatures are expected to be milder than the daytime low, with a night-time low of 45.7°F. The wind will persist at speeds up to 21.3 mph, and like today, there will be a light drizzle with the same 15% chance of precipitation.

Residents should prepare for cooler temperatures tonight and consider light outerwear if heading outdoors. Despite the steady wind and dreary conditions, significant weather disturbances are not expected.

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 53°F 23°F Drizzle: light Sunday 47°F 29°F Drizzle: dense Monday 48°F 28°F Rain: slight Tuesday 39°F 28°F Rain: slight Wednesday 49°F 27°F Overcast Thursday 51°F 41°F Overcast Friday 52°F 43°F Drizzle: light

