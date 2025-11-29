11/29/25: Overcast and Cool at 53°F, Light Drizzle, Winds to 21 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 53.1°F. Winds are blowing at a speed of 14.4 mph, with no precipitation currently being recorded.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 53.4°F and is expected to drop to a low of 23.2°F tonight. Winds could reach speeds of up to 21.3 mph. Despite the overcast skies, the chance of precipitation remains low at 15%, with only a light drizzle reported.

Tonight, the forecast remains similar with overcast conditions continuing. Temperatures are expected to be milder than the daytime low, with a night-time low of 45.7°F. The wind will persist at speeds up to 21.3 mph, and like today, there will be a light drizzle with the same 15% chance of precipitation.

Residents should prepare for cooler temperatures tonight and consider light outerwear if heading outdoors. Despite the steady wind and dreary conditions, significant weather disturbances are not expected.

Today’s Details

High
53°F
Low
23°F
Wind
21 mph
Humidity
21%
UV Index
3 (Moderate)
Precip
15% chance · 0.02 in
Now
53°F · feels 41°F
Sunrise
6:35am
Sunset
4:32pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 53°F 23°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 47°F 29°F Drizzle: dense
Monday 48°F 28°F Rain: slight
Tuesday 39°F 28°F Rain: slight
Wednesday 49°F 27°F Overcast
Thursday 51°F 41°F Overcast
Friday 52°F 43°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

