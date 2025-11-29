11/29/25: Overcast and Cool at 53°F, Light Drizzle, Winds to 21 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 53.1°F. Winds are blowing at a speed of 14.4 mph, with no precipitation currently being recorded.
Today’s temperature reached a high of 53.4°F and is expected to drop to a low of 23.2°F tonight. Winds could reach speeds of up to 21.3 mph. Despite the overcast skies, the chance of precipitation remains low at 15%, with only a light drizzle reported.
Tonight, the forecast remains similar with overcast conditions continuing. Temperatures are expected to be milder than the daytime low, with a night-time low of 45.7°F. The wind will persist at speeds up to 21.3 mph, and like today, there will be a light drizzle with the same 15% chance of precipitation.
Residents should prepare for cooler temperatures tonight and consider light outerwear if heading outdoors. Despite the steady wind and dreary conditions, significant weather disturbances are not expected.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|53°F
|23°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|47°F
|29°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Monday
|48°F
|28°F
|Rain: slight
|Tuesday
|39°F
|28°F
|Rain: slight
|Wednesday
|49°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|51°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|52°F
|43°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
