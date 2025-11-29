11/29/25: Clear Morning in Rutherford County, Low 24, High Later 52

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather features a clear sky with a temperature of 23.7°F and a light breeze blowing at 1.6 mph. There is currently no precipitation.

Today, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 52.3°F, while winds could increase up to 19 mph. Despite the clear morning, there is a 13% chance of light drizzle later in the day, although total precipitation is anticipated to remain at 0 inches.

Tonight, the sky will turn overcast as temperatures hold at a warmer low of 47.8°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 19 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains low at 13%.

Residents should prepare for a noticeable change in wind speeds throughout the day and a slightly cooler morning transitioning to a milder night despite overcast conditions.

Today’s Details High 52°F Low 24°F Wind 19 mph Humidity 76% UV Index 3.1 (Moderate) Precip 13% chance · 0 in Now 24°F · feels 18°F Sunrise 6:35am Sunset 4:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 52°F 24°F Drizzle: light Sunday 47°F 29°F Drizzle: dense Monday 48°F 27°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 40°F 31°F Rain: slight Wednesday 49°F 27°F Overcast Thursday 52°F 38°F Overcast Friday 44°F 39°F Overcast

