11/29/25: Clear Morning in Rutherford County, Low 24, High Later 52

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather features a clear sky with a temperature of 23.7°F and a light breeze blowing at 1.6 mph. There is currently no precipitation.
Today, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 52.3°F, while winds could increase up to 19 mph. Despite the clear morning, there is a 13% chance of light drizzle later in the day, although total precipitation is anticipated to remain at 0 inches.
Tonight, the sky will turn overcast as temperatures hold at a warmer low of 47.8°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 19 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains low at 13%.
Residents should prepare for a noticeable change in wind speeds throughout the day and a slightly cooler morning transitioning to a milder night despite overcast conditions.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|52°F
|24°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|47°F
|29°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Monday
|48°F
|27°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|40°F
|31°F
|Rain: slight
|Wednesday
|49°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|52°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|44°F
|39°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
