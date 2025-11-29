11/28/25: Overcast Evening at 31°F with Gentle Breezes in Rutherford County

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 31.1°F under overcast skies, with a light breeze moving at 2.1 mph and no precipitation recorded at the moment.
Earlier today, the area saw a high of 44.8°F and a low of 20.7°F. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day, and no precipitation occurred, as predicted. Winds reached up to 6.8 mph.
For tonight, skies are expected to clear, with temperatures dipping slightly to a low of 29.7°F. Wind speeds will decrease, topping out at 3.7 mph. There remains no chance of precipitation as we move into the overnight hours.
Residents can expect a mostly clear and calm night ahead, making for a chilly but dry end to the day. Keep warm if you’re heading outdoors late this evening.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|45°F
|21°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|52°F
|25°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|46°F
|31°F
|Rain: slight
|Monday
|49°F
|27°F
|Rain: slight
|Tuesday
|47°F
|33°F
|Rain: moderate
|Wednesday
|47°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|50°F
|38°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
