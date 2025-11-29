11/28/25: Overcast Evening at 31°F with Gentle Breezes in Rutherford County

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 31.1°F under overcast skies, with a light breeze moving at 2.1 mph and no precipitation recorded at the moment.

Earlier today, the area saw a high of 44.8°F and a low of 20.7°F. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day, and no precipitation occurred, as predicted. Winds reached up to 6.8 mph.

For tonight, skies are expected to clear, with temperatures dipping slightly to a low of 29.7°F. Wind speeds will decrease, topping out at 3.7 mph. There remains no chance of precipitation as we move into the overnight hours.

Residents can expect a mostly clear and calm night ahead, making for a chilly but dry end to the day. Keep warm if you’re heading outdoors late this evening.

Today’s Details High 45°F Low 21°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 58% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 31°F · feels 25°F Sunrise 6:35am Sunset 4:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 45°F 21°F Overcast Saturday 52°F 25°F Drizzle: light Sunday 46°F 31°F Rain: slight Monday 49°F 27°F Rain: slight Tuesday 47°F 33°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 47°F 31°F Overcast Thursday 50°F 38°F Overcast

