11/28/25: Clear Skies and Chilly at 43°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 43.3°F. Winds are currently blowing at 7.1 mph and there has been no precipitation today. The sky remains clear as the area experiences calm weather conditions.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 44.1°F and dropped to a low of 20.7°F earlier in the morning. Wind speeds have been mild, peaking at 7.6 mph, with no precipitation observed throughout the day. The conditions were generally overcast earlier, but skies have cleared since.

Tonight, the weather in Rutherford County is expected to stay clear with low temperatures around 29.7°F. Winds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 4.5 mph. There continues to be no chance of precipitation tonight, fostering continued clear skies into the early morning.

Today’s Details High 44°F Low 21°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 29% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 43°F · feels 35°F Sunrise 6:35am Sunset 4:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 44°F 21°F Overcast Saturday 51°F 25°F Overcast Sunday 47°F 31°F Drizzle: dense Monday 48°F 28°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 46°F 33°F Rain: slight Wednesday 49°F 27°F Overcast Thursday 52°F 37°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

