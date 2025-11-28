11/28/25: Clear Skies and Chilly at 43°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 43.3°F. Winds are currently blowing at 7.1 mph and there has been no precipitation today. The sky remains clear as the area experiences calm weather conditions.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 44.1°F and dropped to a low of 20.7°F earlier in the morning. Wind speeds have been mild, peaking at 7.6 mph, with no precipitation observed throughout the day. The conditions were generally overcast earlier, but skies have cleared since.

Tonight, the weather in Rutherford County is expected to stay clear with low temperatures around 29.7°F. Winds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 4.5 mph. There continues to be no chance of precipitation tonight, fostering continued clear skies into the early morning.

Today’s Details

High
44°F
Low
21°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
29%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
43°F · feels 35°F
Sunrise
6:35am
Sunset
4:32pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 44°F 21°F Overcast
Saturday 51°F 25°F Overcast
Sunday 47°F 31°F Drizzle: dense
Monday 48°F 28°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 46°F 33°F Rain: slight
Wednesday 49°F 27°F Overcast
Thursday 52°F 37°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

