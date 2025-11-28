11/28/25: Clear Morning in Rutherford County, Chilly at 21, High of 42

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 21°F. Winds are light at 2 mph, and there is no precipitation.

Today’s forecast predicts a high of 42.4°F and a low of 20.7°F, with winds occasionally reaching up to 7.6 mph. The sky is expected to remain mostly overcast, and there is only a 1% chance of precipitation, with no significant rain or snow expected.

Tonight, temperatures are set to drop to a low of 28.9°F. The wind will calm slightly, maintaining speeds up to 5 mph. Similar to today, the sky will be mainly overcast and the chance of precipitation remains low at 1%.

Residents should anticipate cooler early morning conditions, particularly relevant for those planning outdoor activities. As usual, dressing in layers could provide comfort against the chilly start. Stay tuned for any update on weather changes.

Today’s Details

High
42°F
Low
21°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
90%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
21°F · feels 15°F
Sunrise
6:35am
Sunset
4:32pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 42°F 21°F Overcast
Saturday 51°F 24°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 47°F 31°F Drizzle: dense
Monday 48°F 28°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 46°F 32°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 46°F 27°F Overcast
Thursday 46°F 29°F Overcast

