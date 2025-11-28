11/28/25: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Cools to 37.6

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 37.6°F. Winds are mild, blowing at 4.9 mph, and there is no precipitation currently.

Throughout today, the area experienced a high of 44.8°F and a low of 20.7°F under overcast skies. No precipitation occurred today, and winds reached a peak of 6.8 mph.

Tonight, the forecast indicates a continued clear sky with temperatures dropping to a low of 30.6°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, maintaining up to 4.8 mph. There is no precipitation expected overnight.

Residents can expect calm and clear conditions to persist into the night, providing an uneventful weather scenario for the area.

Today’s Details

High
45°F
Low
21°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
39%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
38°F · feels 30°F
Sunrise
6:35am
Sunset
4:32pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 45°F 21°F Overcast
Saturday 51°F 25°F Overcast
Sunday 47°F 31°F Drizzle: dense
Monday 48°F 28°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 46°F 33°F Rain: slight
Wednesday 49°F 27°F Overcast
Thursday 52°F 37°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

