11/28/25: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Cools to 37.6

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 37.6°F. Winds are mild, blowing at 4.9 mph, and there is no precipitation currently.
Throughout today, the area experienced a high of 44.8°F and a low of 20.7°F under overcast skies. No precipitation occurred today, and winds reached a peak of 6.8 mph.
Tonight, the forecast indicates a continued clear sky with temperatures dropping to a low of 30.6°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, maintaining up to 4.8 mph. There is no precipitation expected overnight.
Residents can expect calm and clear conditions to persist into the night, providing an uneventful weather scenario for the area.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|45°F
|21°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|51°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|47°F
|31°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Monday
|48°F
|28°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|46°F
|33°F
|Rain: slight
|Wednesday
|49°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|52°F
|37°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!