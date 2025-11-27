11/27/25: Overcast Morning at 34°F, Clearing Tonight for Thanksgiving

As of 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is a chilly 34.5°F with light winds blowing at 3.5 mph under an overcast sky. There is no precipitation recorded at this time.
Today’s weather, on this Thanksgiving Day, anticipates a high of 45.5°F and a low of 30.7°F. Wind speeds may reach up to 12.1 mph. Despite the overcast morning conditions, no precipitation is expected throughout the day, ensuring that travel and outdoor Thanksgiving celebrations can proceed without weather disruptions.
Tonight, the weather is set to clear up, featuring a clear sky with temperatures dropping to the low of 30.7°F. Winds will slightly decrease, peaking at around 10.6 mph. This clearer night sky may offer ideal conditions for those returning from holiday gatherings.
Residents and guests in Rutherford County can enjoy their Thanksgiving festivities without concerns about weather interruptions today.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|46°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|43°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|47°F
|29°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|45°F
|29°F
|Rain: slight
|Monday
|47°F
|27°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|39°F
|30°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|45°F
|24°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
