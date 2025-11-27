11/27/25: Clear Sky and Cool at 41.9°F in Rutherford County, Wind 9.1 mph

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 41.9°F and a northwest wind blowing at 9.1 mph. There is no precipitation currently.
Earlier today, the maximum temperature reached 49.1°F under overcast skies, with wind speeds peaking at 11.6 mph. Tonight, clear skies are expected to continue with the low temperature forecasted to drop to around 31.8°F, and winds slightly diminishing to a maximum of 8.8 mph.
As families gather for Thanksgiving celebrations this evening, the clear and calm weather should provide favorable conditions for outdoor gatherings and safe travel throughout the region.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|49°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|43°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|47°F
|25°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|46°F
|28°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Monday
|45°F
|27°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|36°F
|29°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Wednesday
|48°F
|25°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
