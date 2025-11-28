11/27/25: Clear Night in Rutherford County, Temp at 34.5

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 34.5°F. Winds are mild, blowing at 5.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.
Earlier today, the weather was overcast with a high of 49.1°F and a low of 32.2°F. Wind speeds reached up to 11.6 mph, but like tonight, there was no precipitation.
Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and the temperature is expected to dip to a low of 32.2°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, with a maximum of 8.3 mph.
Going into tomorrow, conditions are expected to remain clear with no precipitation predicted. This calm, clear weather pattern appears set to continue, making for a tranquil night ahead in Rutherford County.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|49°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|43°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|52°F
|25°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|48°F
|30°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|43°F
|28°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|40°F
|32°F
|Rain: moderate
|Wednesday
|46°F
|25°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
