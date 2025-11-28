11/27/25: Clear Night in Rutherford County, Temp at 34.5

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 34.5°F. Winds are mild, blowing at 5.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, the weather was overcast with a high of 49.1°F and a low of 32.2°F. Wind speeds reached up to 11.6 mph, but like tonight, there was no precipitation.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and the temperature is expected to dip to a low of 32.2°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, with a maximum of 8.3 mph.

Going into tomorrow, conditions are expected to remain clear with no precipitation predicted. This calm, clear weather pattern appears set to continue, making for a tranquil night ahead in Rutherford County.

Today’s Details High 49°F Low 32°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 60% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 35°F · feels 27°F Sunrise 6:34am Sunset 4:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 49°F 32°F Overcast Friday 43°F 23°F Overcast Saturday 52°F 25°F Drizzle: light Sunday 48°F 30°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 43°F 28°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 40°F 32°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 46°F 25°F Overcast

