11/27/25: Clear Night in Rutherford County, Temp at 34.5

By
Source Staff
-
0
23

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 34.5°F. Winds are mild, blowing at 5.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, the weather was overcast with a high of 49.1°F and a low of 32.2°F. Wind speeds reached up to 11.6 mph, but like tonight, there was no precipitation.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and the temperature is expected to dip to a low of 32.2°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, with a maximum of 8.3 mph.

Going into tomorrow, conditions are expected to remain clear with no precipitation predicted. This calm, clear weather pattern appears set to continue, making for a tranquil night ahead in Rutherford County.

Today’s Details

High
49°F
Low
32°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
60%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
35°F · feels 27°F
Sunrise
6:34am
Sunset
4:32pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 49°F 32°F Overcast
Friday 43°F 23°F Overcast
Saturday 52°F 25°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 48°F 30°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 43°F 28°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 40°F 32°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 46°F 25°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR