11/26/25: Overcast Evening at 41°F, Wind at 6 mph, Clearing Overnight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 40.8°F. Winds are currently blowing at 6.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 59.2°F and dropped to a low of 40.1°F. Wind speeds peaked at 14.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained low at 3%, with no rainfall occurring. The sky was consistently overcast throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to stay around the low of 40.1°F. Winds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 9.9 mph. The sky will clear as the night progresses, with a 0% chance of precipitation forecast.

Residents can look forward to clearer skies into the late night hours, with no weather advisories in effect currently. As always, conditions are subject to change, and staying updated with the latest weather reports is advised.

Today’s Details High 59°F Low 40°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 50% UV Index 3.6 (Moderate) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 41°F · feels 33°F Sunrise 6:33am Sunset 4:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 59°F 40°F Overcast Thursday 44°F 30°F Overcast Friday 44°F 25°F Overcast Saturday 48°F 29°F Rain: slight Sunday 44°F 29°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 41°F 27°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 43°F 31°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

