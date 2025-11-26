11/26/25: Clear Sky and 53°F in Rutherford County Early Morning

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 53.1°F. Winds are brisk, blowing at 13.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, residents of Rutherford County can expect a clear sky for most of the day before it becomes overcast. The high is anticipated to reach 59.2°F while temperatures are predicted to drop to a low of 36°F tonight. Wind speeds could reach up to 14.2 mph during the day, decreasing to around 9.1 mph in the evening. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 3% throughout the day, with no rainfall expected.

Tonight, the sky will clear again, and temperatures will hold steady at the low of 36°F, with lighter winds. There’s no precipitation forecasted for tonight, maintaining dry conditions.

In summary, it’s a largely dry and clear start to the day in Rutherford County, transitioning to a brief period of cloud cover, then returning to clear conditions by tonight. No weather alerts or advisories have been issued. Residents should enjoy a calm and uneventful weather day.

Today’s Details High 59°F Low 36°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 82% UV Index 3.6 (Moderate) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 53°F · feels 47°F Sunrise 6:33am Sunset 4:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 59°F 36°F Overcast Thursday 43°F 30°F Overcast Friday 41°F 27°F Overcast Saturday 49°F 29°F Drizzle: light Sunday 46°F 32°F Drizzle: light Monday 38°F 30°F Snow fall: slight Tuesday 33°F 17°F Snow fall: moderate

