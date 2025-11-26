11/26/25: Clear Sky and 53°F in Rutherford County Early Morning

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 53.1°F. Winds are brisk, blowing at 13.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today, residents of Rutherford County can expect a clear sky for most of the day before it becomes overcast. The high is anticipated to reach 59.2°F while temperatures are predicted to drop to a low of 36°F tonight. Wind speeds could reach up to 14.2 mph during the day, decreasing to around 9.1 mph in the evening. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 3% throughout the day, with no rainfall expected.
Tonight, the sky will clear again, and temperatures will hold steady at the low of 36°F, with lighter winds. There’s no precipitation forecasted for tonight, maintaining dry conditions.
In summary, it’s a largely dry and clear start to the day in Rutherford County, transitioning to a brief period of cloud cover, then returning to clear conditions by tonight. No weather alerts or advisories have been issued. Residents should enjoy a calm and uneventful weather day.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|59°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|43°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|41°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|49°F
|29°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|46°F
|32°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|38°F
|30°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Tuesday
|33°F
|17°F
|Snow fall: moderate
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!